Man United plotting to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri in January as Serie A giants plan to scupper the deal

It was clear in the summer that Manchester United needed to sign a left-back given Luke Shaw’s poor injury record.

The Englishman did start every Premier League game last season, but his troubles have caught up with him again, as the 31-year-old has missed eight games already.

INEOS tried to sign Lewis Hall, but by the time they started negotiations, Newcastle United had already closed the door.

With the aim of going back for the England international, the Red Devils opted against making a permanent move and instead focused on a loan arrival.

Rayan Aït-Nouri might be United’s left-back solution

The 20-time English league champions had launched a last-gasp move for Rayan Aït-Nouri from cross-town rivals Manchester City.

While a move never materialised, United remain admirers of the Algerian and a January raid could be on the cards.

However, any pursuit will be complicated by Juventus’ entry into the race. According to Tutto Juve, the Bianconeri could look to complete a low-cost deal if the opportunity presents itself.

“Juventus continues to monitor international transfer opportunities, with a particular focus on full-backs. Among the players linked to the Bianconeri in recent weeks is Rayan Aït-Nouri, the Manchester City left-back who is having a difficult season and could be considering a move.

Juventus plotting to upset United’s plans

“If Aït-Nouri continues to struggle, the possibility of a transfer could become more concrete as the winter transfer window approaches. Juventus could evaluate the situation, trying to determine whether there’s scope for a sustainable move.”

The Turin-based outfit know they cannot compete with a Premier League giant financially, so a lot will depend on the player and the selling club.

“Manchester United have also reportedly included the Algerian international among their potential targets to strengthen their defence. Aït-Nouri could represent an attractive opportunity if Manchester City decide to move him. However, United’s presence could jeopardise Juventus’ plans, especially financially.”

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace has three assists to his name this season, which highlights his ability despite his lack of minutes.

Whether City will agree to a sale to United and whether INEOS will open up to the idea of a permanent deal remains to be seen. A fee in the region of £30 million will reportedly be needed to sign the “remarkable” 25-year-old.

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