Michael Carrick issues response to Lisandro Martinez’s bombshell public swipe at Man United board



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has responded to Lisandro Martinez calling out the top brass at the club following the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez slams United hierarchy

United’s misery was extended as they were defeated by Atletico, who were largely comfortable in their own stadium.

Atletico took the lead inside the first minute as Pablo Barrios managed to squeeze the ball over the line after some fine work from teammate Alex Baena.

Just before half-time, the hosts thought they had extended their lead through Johnny Cardoso’s swept finish, only for the goal to be overturned after a VAR review.

United’s comeback task was made even steeper midway through the second half when Leny Yoro was sent off for a last-man challenge on Jonathan David.

Ademola Lookman then sealed the victory for Atletico as he tapped home from close range.

This defeat in the Spanish capital compounded United’s worst domestic start in 40 years, extending their winless run to five games in all competitions.

Defeat on the road. https://t.co/HeITelI9AT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

The final whistle brought an extraordinary outburst from Martinez, who savaged the United hierarchy for their sheer incompetence in the summer market and most glaringly, for leaving Carrick short of support.

He made clear his expectation of better from the power brokers at Old Trafford, and Amad has subsequently delivered an X-rated rant, further exposing the deep-rooted dissatisfaction in the dressing room.

Carrick’s response

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Carrick was asked about Martinez’s comments. He replied, “I haven’t seen it. After a game like this you come here to try and get something from the game and you are disappointed and can be emotional.”

“I have not seen it so I don’t think it is the right time.”

“We all care and show that in different ways but now is the time to be together and work through.”

Carrick said of the team’s performance, “Bit mixed. It is a tough enough place to come and to get the start we had obviously puts us in a difficult situation but I thought we grew into the game.”

“We started having some control in the second half without having real threat. Then there was Bruno’s chance and then the red card, which I felt was a poor decision.”

“Disappointed really with the chances that we had that we hadn’t had more. We tried something a little different. Defensively we probably switched the play too much. We feel the game was there for us, is the biggest thing, so we could and should have got more from it.”

He added, “We need to find a way for sure. Tonight is a one-off game in judgement, it is the Champions League and a tough place to come.”

“We are doing certain things OK.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images