Manchester United have been a shambles defensively this season, keeping only one clean sheet in seven games.

Apart from the win against Sabah FK in the Champions League, the Red Devils have conceded a total of 11 goals, letting in two or more goals on four occasions.

INEOS opted to strengthen the midfield, but the backline also needed reinforcements; however, the position ended up being ignored.

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Michael Carrick, with Matthijs de Ligt inching closer to his comeback.

Matthijs de Ligt friendly appearance

The Dutchman last played in November of last year, and what was initially diagnosed as a small problem ended up keeping him out of action for the rest of the campaign.

The former Ajax skipper underwent surgery in the summer, and after a lengthy rehabilitation period, it seems the 27-year-old is finally knocking on the first team door.

Matthijs de Ligt featured for the United first team in the behind-closed-doors friendly against FC Lausanne-Sport, alongside the likes of Carlos Baleba and Diego Leon.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Carrick is unlikely to include the Netherlands international in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Comeback could come in the Champions League

However, the centre-back could feature against either Atletico Madrid or Como in the Champions League.

“De Ligt travelled with the team to London on Saturday, he wasn’t among those players who got off the coach at Craven Cottage on Sunday and wasn’t part of Michael Carrick’s matchday plans.

“The 27-year-old’s absence raised eyebrows but it’s understood that it was always the plan that he would travel but wasn’t expected to make the squad.

“De Ligt has trained with the first-team squad again this week and is expected to be back amongst the substitutes sooner rather than later, potentially against either Atletico Madrid or Como in the Champions League.”

Carrick needs Matthijs de Ligt badly

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have struggled as a partnership, and Carrick could do with experience at the back.

The United No.4 is arguably the club’s best defender and the head coach could do with him as he seeks to turn the team’s fortunes around and potentially save his job in the process.

Feature image Jan Kruger via Getty Images