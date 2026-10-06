Man United receive worrying Patrick Dorgu update but Sesko, Amad, De Ligt news brings relief

Manchester United have received a deeply concerning injury update on Patrick Dorgu ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, slightly more positive news has emerged regarding Amad, Benjamin Sesko and Matthijs de Ligt.

Dorgu fears grow

Dorgu was forced to return to United for assessment after sustaining an injury while on international duty with the Denmark national team.

The Danish star was substituted after 30 minutes of his nation’s 2-0 victory over Wales in the UEFA Nations League. He received treatment before being allowed to return to United for closer scrutiny.

Now, the Daily Mail has confirmed that Dorgu’s injury is a hamstring issue. Fears are growing, according to the newspaper, as it appears to be a recurrence of last season’s setback that sidelined him for weeks.

Chris Wheeler writes, “Shaw is fit again but two of the players who had to deputise for him at left-back, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui, were injured on international duty and returned to Carrington for treatment.”

“Mazraoui hurt his back playing for Morocco against Lesotho. The hamstring injury Dorgu sustained playing for Denmark against Wales is of particular concern given that he missed three months of last season with a similar issue.”

Amad, Sesko and De Ligt hopes

While the outlook does not appear promising for Dorgu, United fans will be hopeful that Amad, Sesko and De Ligt will be fit and available to Michael Carrick against Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Amad and De Ligt have yet to feature for United in a competitive fixture this season, while Sesko missed the Fulham game just before the international break due to a shin injury.

Wheeler has suggested that there may be a chance the trio could be in action this weekend.

“Sesko, Diallo and Matthijs De Ligt – who continues to be eased back into action slowly after back surgery – were not pictured playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lausanne at Carrington on Friday.”

“Club insiders say that doesn’t necessarily mean they didn’t feature, but there is naturally some doubt that they will be included in the squad to face Tottenham.”

Carlos Baleba played against Lausanne and will undoubtedly be eager to finally make his United debut, having joined in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

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