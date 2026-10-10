Another potential headache has arisen for Manchester United, with injury concerns surrounding Luke Shaw surfacing after the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Flashpoint

As United were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Shaw was involved in a heated moment that ended with Rodrigo Bentancur being given his marching orders.

The incident occurred in the 78th minute, five minutes after Bryan Mbeumo had given United the lead and 12 minutes after Bentancur’s introduction.

Bentancur had slid into robust sliding challenges, one of which nearly caught Shaw. After play had been temporarily halted, Shaw strongly hit back at the Tottenham Hotspur man, shoving him to the ground in clear anger.

The Uruguayan midfielder rose to his feet and squared up to Shaw. Players from both sides rushed in as a massive brawl ensued. The referee was forced to intervene in an effort to restore order. Bentancur was shown a red card, while Shaw only received a yellow card for his troubles, as did Jan Paul van Hecke.

Video assistant referee Jarred Gillett reviewed the footage and upheld Stuart Atwell’s decision to send Bentancur off.

Dominic Solanke would go on to restore parity in stoppage time to ensure the spoils were shared at Old Trafford.

The draw moves Tottenham Hotspur off the bottom into 18th position on three points from six fixtures, still awaiting their first Premier League win of the campaign. United stay 12th on six points.

A video of Shaw has since come to light, exacerbating concerns regarding his fitness.

Injury fears

A video has surfaced on X, showing Shaw limping while leaving Old Trafford after the game.

The footage shows Shaw moving with obvious discomfort, and with his injury record and the matches he has already sat out this season, the concern is only heightened.

Luke shaw was seen limping after game vs spurs?

#lukeshaw #shaw #theeyetest #manchesterunited #mufc https://t.co/LYOBhmeqbm — Theeyetest (@TheEyeTest_1) October 10, 2026

With United back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, fans will be waiting with bated breath for an update on Shaw.

every player to play alongside Luke Shaw at United.

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