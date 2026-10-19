Man United’s Diogo Dalot leaves every Premier League defender trailing in remarkable statistic

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has emerged as the standout defender in the Premier League in one remarkable statistic.

Dalot’s progress

Amid United’s miserable start to the season, Dalot, like so many of his teammates, finds himself stuck in a desperately poor patch of form.

Dalot has been in and out of the starting XI in the 10 games United have played so far across all competitions.

He has primarily been used in his preferred right-back position, but Michael Carrick deployed him on the left during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Carrick made tactical changes, deploying Dalot higher up as a left wing-back in an attempt to drag Manchester United out of their pitiful slump in performances and results.

Although Dalot was solid defensively, his overall performance remained imperfect, with some elements leaving much to be desired.

It was in attack where he fell short most of all, with United missing the thrust from his flank that Amad supplied on the other side.

A new statistic has nevertheless suggested that Dalot may actually be one of the most creative defenders in the league.

Dalot tops stat

According to WhoScored, Dalot has created more chances (14) than any other defender in the Premier League this season.

Although the statistic will provide encouragement to Dalot and the fans, it is clear that further effort is required if he is to earn complete trust and establish himself as an assured fixture.

📊 via WhoScored — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 19, 2026

Dalot and his teammates are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Nothing short of a victory will relieve pressure on Carrick and his players. Carrick still retains the backing of the United board, but a loss would certainly put that faith to the test.

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images