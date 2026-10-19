Home » “Source of immense pride and honour”: Amad reacts to incredible Man United career milestone

“Source of immense pride and honour”: Amad reacts to incredible Man United career milestone

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Amad

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sent a message after reaching a significant milestone for the club.

Landmark achievement

Amad made his 100th appearance for United during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Before the contest, he spoke to club media and reflected on his time so far at the club, as well as what he hopes to achieve in the coming years.

The Ivorian made his return to action during the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and was once again included in the starting XI that was held by Leeds. He was on the pitch for 90 minutes vs. Leeds, primarily playing as a right wing-back as Michael Carrick resorted to a back five.

In making 100 appearances, Amad becomes the 230th player to reach a century of appearances for United and just the fourth from Africa after Eric Bailly, Quinton Fortune and Andre Onana.

He made his debut against Real Sociedad on 18 February 2021. Amad has plundered 16 goals for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old took to social media after the draw with Daniel Farke’s men and delivered a heartfelt message.

Amad’s reaction

He wrote on Instagram, “100 matches in a Manchester United shirt. A source of immense pride and an honour I will never take for granted.”

“Thank you to my teammates, the staff, and the fans who have been with me on this journey.”

“Wearing this shirt means representing a rich history and giving my absolute best in every single match.”

“But my ambition doesn’t stop at a number of appearances: I want to win trophies with this club. Together with my teammates, I want us to build something we can be proud of—and to give our fans the emotions they truly deserve.”

Amad and his teammates are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Jan Kruger via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

“We could’ve…”: Harry Maguire’s scathing assessment post Leeds...

0 aerial duels won, dribbled past twice, 0...

“Like I was having open-heart surgery”: Matthijs de...

“Does a lot of really, really good things”:...

Maddison identifies the rare trait that makes Bruno...

“I do not want to hear you at...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.