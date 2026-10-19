Man United impose clear demand on players during Leeds clash after Lisandro Martinez outburst

Manchester United reportedly issued clear media instructions to their players during the 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the aftermath of Lisandro Martinez’s outburst last week.

Held

United’s miserable start to the new season continued on Sunday as they were held to another frustrating draw by old foes Leeds United at Elland Road.

Bryan Mbeumo’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who beat Senne Lammens from a corner-kick routine.

The result left United languishing in the bottom half of the table, having gained just seven points from as many games. It is the club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1986.

Addressing reporters after the final whistle, Carrick conceded that United have come up short in terms of performances and results, yet he remained bullish about the prospect of a strong season.

This latest disappointing game comes off the back of Martinez calling out the hierarchy for failing to adequately back Carrick during the summer window. After the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, Martinez ripped into director of football Jason Wilcox for not doing more in the market.

Martinez had doubled down on his remarks before he apologised via a social media statement. The Argentina international started the match against Leeds United but was withdrawn during the interval owing to an injury concern.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, United instructed their players not to speak to the media at Elland Road.

United’s demand to stars

Luckhurst writes, “Manchester United players were prevented from speaking to the press after Lisandro Martinez’s explosive outburst last week.”

“Brazilian Cunha took the time to explain the situation to a compatriot, while Fernandes told dedicated correspondents gathered in the mixed zone – which is where reporters gather after the game to try to speak to players as they leave: ‘I can’t speak, I’m not allowed.'”

“There was no specific directive to United players from the club’s press officers to avoid the written media.”

Luckhurst notes that United players rarely stop to talk to the press in the mixed zone unless they are in the company of a press officer.

Harry Maguire was the only United player who spoke to broadcasters and MUTV after the Leeds United draw.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images