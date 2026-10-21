Paul Pogba: Three potential landing spots line up as former Man United star’s future becomes clearer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s new career move seems to be gaining momentum.

Post-Old Trafford

Pogba had two spells at Old Trafford between 2009 and 2012, and again from 2016 to 2022.

The 2018 World Cup winner rejoined Juventus as a free agent, but major injury issues and a doping ban ruined his return to Italy.

His suspension was reduced to 18 months after an appeal, and he joined AS Monaco in 2025.

Unfortunately, recurring injury problems ruined his chance of a dream return to European football, and he was released in August.

Future move

Pogba appears determined to continue his football career despite no European teams making a concrete move for him as of yet.

Last month, Pogba was linked with a move to Turkish side Bursaspor, but no transfer has materialised.

TuttoJuve.com have suggested that the Frenchman’s future appears to lie in the United States of America.

The article states, “Paul Pogba could make a fresh start in Major League Soccer.”

Whilst the source admits that “there are currently no concrete negotiations at an advanced stage,” Pogba is certainly of interest to numerous MLS clubs.

It is asserted that, “in recent months, Pogba’s name has been linked with several Major League Soccer clubs. These reportedly include DC United, which is said to have been in contact with the player’s entourage in the past.”

What’s more, “two particularly interesting destinations have also been mentioned: Inter Miami and New York City FC.”

It is asserted that Inter Miami’s global presence and the chance to play with Lionel Messi would also hold appeal. New York’s potential for marketing opportunities is also seen as an attractive option for Pogba.

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia is not seen as a big attraction for Pogba, with the article stating, “this option appears to have lost momentum.”

Paul Pogba career stats Man United Player Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Goals + assists Minutes per goal xG (PL) xA (PL) xG + xA (PL) Avg rating Shots Shots on target Shot accuracy % Conversion % Passes Accurate passes Pass accuracy % Key passes Dribbles attempted Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Offsides Yellow cards Red cards Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed Clean sheets Paul Pogba Premier League 154 12223 140 14 29 22 38 67 421 – – – 7.25 340 127 37.4% 8.5% 8125 1834 22.6% 233 461 317 68.8% 201 118 319 19 2131 1101 51.7% 138 276 266 16 29 2 5 4 7 4 44 Paul Pogba UEFA Europa League 24 1935 22 2 5 4 2 7 387 – – – 7.49 56 16 28.6% 8.9% 1345 243 18.1% 35 75 58 77.3% 18 33 51 1 349 202 57.9% 16 35 39 1 5 0 0 1 1 0 9 Paul Pogba UEFA Champions League 23 1430 16 7 2 1 4 6 715 – – – 6.93 22 10 45.5% 9.1% 830 246 29.6% 30 37 19 51.4% 12 13 25 3 216 110 50.9% 15 45 27 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 3 Paul Pogba FA Cup 10 701 8 2 1 1 2 3 701 – – – 6.93 13 5 38.5% 7.7% 368 115 31.3% 11 22 13 59.1% 11 8 19 0 114 50 43.9% 11 14 12 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 Paul Pogba League Cup 7 567 6 1 2 2 0 2 284 – – – 7.37 15 6 40.0% 13.3% 333 90 27.0% 12 15 11 73.3% 7 5 12 0 80 48 60.0% 6 17 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Paul Pogba UEFA Super Cup 1 90 1 0 0 0 0 0 – – – – 7.20 3 1 33.3% – 29 0 – 2 2 1 50.0% 0 0 0 0 13 8 61.5% 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paul Pogba All competitions 219 16946 193 26 39 30 46 85 435 – – – 7.23 449 165 36.7% 8.7% 11030 2528 22.9% 323 612 419 68.5% 249 177 426 23 2903 1519 52.3% 188 389 352 19 40 3 6 5 9 4 59

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images