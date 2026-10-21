Paul Pogba: Three potential landing spots line up as former Man United star’s future becomes clearer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s new career move seems to be gaining momentum.
Post-Old Trafford
Pogba had two spells at Old Trafford between 2009 and 2012, and again from 2016 to 2022.
The 2018 World Cup winner rejoined Juventus as a free agent, but major injury issues and a doping ban ruined his return to Italy.
His suspension was reduced to 18 months after an appeal, and he joined AS Monaco in 2025.
Unfortunately, recurring injury problems ruined his chance of a dream return to European football, and he was released in August.
Future move
Pogba appears determined to continue his football career despite no European teams making a concrete move for him as of yet.
Last month, Pogba was linked with a move to Turkish side Bursaspor, but no transfer has materialised.
TuttoJuve.com have suggested that the Frenchman’s future appears to lie in the United States of America.
The article states, “Paul Pogba could make a fresh start in Major League Soccer.”
Whilst the source admits that “there are currently no concrete negotiations at an advanced stage,” Pogba is certainly of interest to numerous MLS clubs.
It is asserted that, “in recent months, Pogba’s name has been linked with several Major League Soccer clubs. These reportedly include DC United, which is said to have been in contact with the player’s entourage in the past.”
What’s more, “two particularly interesting destinations have also been mentioned: Inter Miami and New York City FC.”
It is asserted that Inter Miami’s global presence and the chance to play with Lionel Messi would also hold appeal. New York’s potential for marketing opportunities is also seen as an attractive option for Pogba.
Interestingly, Saudi Arabia is not seen as a big attraction for Pogba, with the article stating, “this option appears to have lost momentum.”
|Player
|Competition
|Apps
|Minutes
|Starts
|Sub appearances
|Goals
|Non-penalty goals
|Assists
|Goals + assists
|Minutes per goal
|xG (PL)
|xA (PL)
|xG + xA (PL)
|Avg rating
|Shots
|Shots on target
|Shot accuracy %
|Conversion %
|Passes
|Accurate passes
|Pass accuracy %
|Key passes
|Dribbles attempted
|Dribbles completed
|Dribble success %
|Tackles
|Interceptions
|Tackles + interceptions
|Blocks
|Duels
|Duels won
|Duels won %
|Dribbled past
|Fouls won
|Fouls committed
|Offsides
|Yellow cards
|Red cards
|Penalties won
|Penalties conceded
|Penalties scored
|Penalties missed
|Clean sheets
|Paul Pogba
|Premier League
|154
|12223
|140
|14
|29
|22
|38
|67
|421
|–
|–
|–
|7.25
|340
|127
|37.4%
|8.5%
|8125
|1834
|22.6%
|233
|461
|317
|68.8%
|201
|118
|319
|19
|2131
|1101
|51.7%
|138
|276
|266
|16
|29
|2
|5
|4
|7
|4
|44
|Paul Pogba
|UEFA Europa League
|24
|1935
|22
|2
|5
|4
|2
|7
|387
|–
|–
|–
|7.49
|56
|16
|28.6%
|8.9%
|1345
|243
|18.1%
|35
|75
|58
|77.3%
|18
|33
|51
|1
|349
|202
|57.9%
|16
|35
|39
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Paul Pogba
|UEFA Champions League
|23
|1430
|16
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|715
|–
|–
|–
|6.93
|22
|10
|45.5%
|9.1%
|830
|246
|29.6%
|30
|37
|19
|51.4%
|12
|13
|25
|3
|216
|110
|50.9%
|15
|45
|27
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Paul Pogba
|FA Cup
|10
|701
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|701
|–
|–
|–
|6.93
|13
|5
|38.5%
|7.7%
|368
|115
|31.3%
|11
|22
|13
|59.1%
|11
|8
|19
|0
|114
|50
|43.9%
|11
|14
|12
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paul Pogba
|League Cup
|7
|567
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|284
|–
|–
|–
|7.37
|15
|6
|40.0%
|13.3%
|333
|90
|27.0%
|12
|15
|11
|73.3%
|7
|5
|12
|0
|80
|48
|60.0%
|6
|17
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Paul Pogba
|UEFA Super Cup
|1
|90
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7.20
|3
|1
|33.3%
|–
|29
|0
|–
|2
|2
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|8
|61.5%
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paul Pogba
|All competitions
|219
|16946
|193
|26
|39
|30
|46
|85
|435
|–
|–
|–
|7.23
|449
|165
|36.7%
|8.7%
|11030
|2528
|22.9%
|323
|612
|419
|68.5%
|249
|177
|426
|23
|2903
|1519
|52.3%
|188
|389
|352
|19
|40
|3
|6
|5
|9
|4
|59
Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images