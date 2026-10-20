Lisandro Martinez: Nicky Butt delivers brutal verdict on Man United star

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has reignited his long-standing feud with Lisandro Martinez. The ex-England international famously had a war of words with the Argentine defender last season after criticising him ahead of the January Manchester derby.

Martinez, though, managed to prove Butt and United legend Paul Scholes wrong, helping the Red Devils win 2-0 before hitting back at the duo. The 28-year-old was outstanding for the Premier League giants in the second half of last season, helping them finish third in the league.

He carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping Argentina reach the final. Unfortunately, Martinez picked up an injury against Spain and La Albiceleste lost the game.

While the former Ajax defender has recovered over the summer, he has not been at his best this season and has become embroiled in further controversy.

Martinez’s open criticism of Jason Wilcox

Martinez has started nine games in all competitions this season and United have won only two of them. The Red Devils have managed just one clean sheet in all competitions, further highlighting the poor state of their backline.

The Argentine defender has scored a goal but has struggled to impress, and has committed one error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season.

Martinez was recently in the news after giving an explosive interview following the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, where he questioned the lack of squad reinforcements. The incident sparked a mixed reaction from fans and pundits, with Wayne Rooney also criticising the Argentine for the outburst.

Martinez, however, retained his place in the starting XI against Leeds United last weekend. His team were leading 1-0 at the break when he had to be taken off due to a knock.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils conceded six minutes into the second half and dropped points once again. While the spotlight remains on Martinez, whose contract expires at the end of this season, Butt has offered his opinion on the player.

Lisandro Martínez Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 8 Minutes 675 Starts 8 Sub appearances 0 Goals 1 Assists 0 xG (PL) 0.22 xA (PL) 0.18 xG + xA (PL) 0.40 Shots 6 Shots on target 3 Pass accuracy % 90.6% Key passes 2 Tackles 8 Interceptions 5 Blocks 6 Duels 39 Duels won 21 Duels won % 53.8% Dribbled past 2 Fouls won 2 Fouls committed 7 Offsides 1 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0

Martinez not good enough for United

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Butt cited the example of United legend Roy Keane to suggest that a player should only criticise the hierarchy if they can follow it up on the pitch. He said: “You don’t come out and speak about the hierarchy like that.”

“If you do, you’ve got to be playing at the elite highest level of your game and being able to win things. Now we played with certain players that had their opinions.”

“Famously, Roy [Keane] was very outspoken, said a lot of things, but his level of performance at the time when he was saying these things, whether it’s right or wrong, that’s another argument. But his level of performance week in week out was there. You know, one of the best in Europe.”

Butt went on to insist that Martinez is not playing at a level required for United, adding: “Now, it’s still not right talking out. You can’t do that, and punishments come. However, I think with Martinez, what he’s basically saying is the players that I’m playing with aren’t good enough.”

“Now, you can’t say that when you’re in changing rooms. I don’t think you can say that, and even more so when you’re playing at a level that is not good enough for Man United. That’s no disrespect to Martinez. It’s just the way it is at the minute.”

Final Thoughts

United’s squad reinforcement decisions in the January transfer window is likely to have a bearing on Martinez’s future, even though previous reports suggest that the club is relaxed about the player’s situation. For now, the Red Devils need the Argentine to regain his form and deliver on the pitch.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images