Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live updates from Old Trafford

Under-fire Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is under enormous pressure heading into today’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth on the back of a seven-game run without a win.
The boss has dropped captain Bruno Fernandes in what could be a last throw of the dice.
Can the Wallsend man pull off a miracle? Stay tuned for live updates.
Live Updates
The free-kick from Heaven's "foul" from Kluivert finds Rayan unmarked on United's right and he strikes it cleanly into the back of the net from 5 yards out.
Ayden Heaven now in the book for a clean two-footed tackle. Studs were up, ref didn't like it.
United are coming into it a bit more. No fireworks, but some nice moves, more possession and more time spent in Bournemouth's half.
Another dangerous moment, Kluivert puts a dangerous cross in theta Tavernier and Evanilson miss by a whisker.
This time Bournemouth's Adams in the book for a foul on Santos.
More than half way through the first half and United look lost. Just those two runs from Dalot going forward and look vulnerable at the back.
Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images