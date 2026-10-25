Home » Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live updates from Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live updates from Old Trafford

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Michael Carrick


Under-fire Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is under enormous pressure heading into today’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth on the back of a seven-game run without a win.

The boss has dropped captain Bruno Fernandes in what could be a last throw of the dice.

Can the Wallsend man pull off a miracle? Stay tuned for live updates.

Live Updates

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38:00
Goal to Bournemouth

The free-kick from Heaven's "foul" from Kluivert finds Rayan unmarked on United's right and he strikes it cleanly into the back of the net from 5 yards out.

36:10
Another yellow

Ayden Heaven now in the book for a clean two-footed tackle. Studs were up, ref didn't like it.

35:00
United improving

United are coming into it a bit more. No fireworks, but some nice moves, more possession and more time spent in Bournemouth's half.

28:10
United under the cosh

Another dangerous moment, Kluivert puts a dangerous cross in theta Tavernier and Evanilson miss by a whisker.

26:50
Another yellow

This time Bournemouth's Adams in the book for a foul on Santos.

25:00
Another Bournemouth Corner

Lammens with a clean take once more.

23:00
Miserable overall start

More than half way through the first half and United look lost. Just those two runs from Dalot going forward and look vulnerable at the back. 

14:23:31
Yellow card
Andrey Santos carded for a sliding tackle on Truffert.
17:50
Another positive run from Dalot
Dio Dalot the only United player making progress going forward so far. Another good run but blasts his shot over the bar.
14:10:18
End-to-end stuff
Pulsating start to the game. A good run from Dalot and dangerous cross punched away by Petrovic and counter-attack foiled by Leny Yoro. Another Bournemouth corner results in nothing.
14:07:33
Still on the back foot
Another dangerous break for the Cherries results in a corner that is easily gathered by Lammens.
14:05:26
Danger for United
Long throw from Bournemouth causing problems. Penalty shout for Dalot handball in the area waved away by the ref. Resulting corner allowed Rayan a free header on goal put he put it wide.
14:01:30
Bournemouth get the match under way
Dalot is on the left, Yoro right with Maguire and Heaven the centre-backs.
13:59:43
Kick off
Kick-off is just seconds away. Harry Maguire is United captain.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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