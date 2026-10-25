Manchester United suffered one of their most embarrassing European outings in Italy on Wednesday, enduring a 4-1 defeat to Champions League debutants Como.

That result extended United’s winless run to seven games, and yet, it was not enough for INEOS to pull the trigger on their second failed appointment after Ruben Amorim.

However, Bruno Fernandes’ post-match interview suggested the cracks are widening at Carrington and Carrick is on borrowed time.

What Manchester United players think of Michael Carrick

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shed some light on the atmosphere behind the scenes at United ahead of a potentially season-defining clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist underlined, “It’s Sunday and it’s an important day for Manchester United, a very important day for Manchester United.”

It is understood United decided to give Michael Carrick more time after the Como game in order to “evaluate the situation from now to the international break. That’s why Carrick went to the media on Friday.”

Carrick insisted he completely trusts the team, but Romano claims “there are some issues with the players.”

The United legend is thought to be “considered by everyone at Manchester United, players, board, directors, everyone, as a fantastic person. So he has respect from everyone. It’s not about the personal relationship. Sometimes it’s about tactics, sometimes it’s about decisions. There are some players that were not happy. That’s very clear after the Como game.”

Talks over potentially replacing Carrick started

Romano added that United have already held internal discussions to understand “what could be the direction for a new manager if they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick.”

There may be some tension at board level at the club as well, with different figures favouring different names to potentially replace Carrick.

“The German part” of the United hierarchy, presumably Christopher Vivell, admire Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hürzeler, while some prefer Eddie Howe.

Director of football, Jason Wilcox, in particular, wants someone with Premier League experience to take over the helm.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images