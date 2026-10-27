Former Man United Champions League winner Nani announces huge career decision

Former Manchester United star Nani is set to announce a huge career decision.

Man United career

The Portuguese star joined Manchester United in the summer of 2007 and won both the league title and the Champions League title in his first season in 2008.

He even scored a penalty in the shootout victory in the final against Chelsea in Moscow.

Nani would go on to spend eight seasons at the club, playing 230 matches and scoring 40 goals.

The electric winger moved to a range of clubs including Fenerbahce, Valencia, Sporting Club de Portugal, Orlando City, Venezia and Melbourne Victory.

His last three clubs have been Turkish side Adana Demirspor, Portuguese side C.F. Estrela da Amadora and his latest club, FC Aktobe in Kazakhstan.

All in all, he has played 23 games for the club, scoring three goals.

Retirement?

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reports that, “the former Portuguese international is about to turn 40 and has confirmed his departure from Aktobe, expressing his gratitude for the warmth he has received during his year in Kazakhstan.”

The report adds, he “posted a message on social media on Monday confirming his departure from the club, following a 2–2 home draw with Kairat Almaty on Sunday.”

The message stated, “this was my last home match in Aktobe. The adventure is coming to an end… but what a fantastic journey we’ve had together!”

The rest of his statement read, “thank you to everyone at this great club, to the wonderful people of this city and across Kazakhstan, for everything we’ve shared and for making me feel so welcome. There’s still one league match left to play, but I can tell you now that the warmth and memories from this chapter will stay with me forever.”

His final match will be on Saturday away to Tobol.

As his 40th birthday approaches on 17 November, it might just be the perfect time to bring to an end a long and winding career.

Nani career stats Stat Nani Seasons 2005/06 to 2025/26 Apps 631 Minutes 42398 Clean sheets 224 Clean sheet % 35.50 Goals 132 Assists 145 Goals per game 0.21 Assists per game 0.23 Yellow cards 93 Red cards 7 Source: Transfermarkt

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