In another chaotic weekend of action for Manchester United fans, their team was embarrassed at home by AFC Bournemouth.

The game

They were ripped apart 0-3 on a turgid afternoon for the club.

Michael Carrick was given a warm reception from the Stretford End as he left the pitch and headed down the tunnel.

Nonetheless, the players felt the tirade of anger as they were booed and jeered while they followed behind him.

Gary Neville was also far from impressed by what he had just witnessed from United’s players.

Neville’s comments

Speaking on his podcast on Sky Sports, he laid into the standards at the club and focused his anger on a selection of players.

He explained, “there’s a few of them that aren’t that professional. There’s a couple of them… I live in Manchester, they’re not that professional, some of them.”

Elaborating further on their issues he claimed, “I’ve got no time for them. There’s a few of them that don’t go to bed at the right time. Don’t eat the right things. Don’t think about Manchester United every single minute of every single day.”

Neville continued his outburst by asserting, “they are not living and breathing this football club, as they should be, like professionals should. And why? Why? Because it’s gone to their heads. But they still walk around like they’re King William… they’re not, they’re nothing.”

The former United captain also referenced the banner in the Stretford End that is labelled “standards” and claimed that they left the club a long time ago.

The pundit then defended his former teammate Carrick by stating he is a man with “integrity, credibility, decency, professionalism.”

He finished his statements by claiming, “he’s not been able to get a tune out of them and they’ve turned on him. I know that because if Bruno’s turned on him publicly, with that little statement, imagine what they’re like behind the scenes.”

Manchester United v Bournemouth Stat Manchester United Bournemouth Possession % 62.0% 38.0% xG 1.17 2.21 Shots 17 10 Shots on target 5 4 Shots off target 7 5 Shots blocked 5 1 Shots inside box 8 9 Shots outside box 9 1 Corners 5 4 Passes 649 374 Accurate passes 540 271 Fouls 13 17 Offsides 0 1 Yellow cards 4 1 Red cards 0 0 Saves 1 3

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images