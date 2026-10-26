“Writing is on the wall”: Former Man United PL winner Ashley Young claims Michael Carrick’s future is inevitable

Manchester United fell flat on their faces against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The match

Three calamitous pieces of defending allowed the Cherries to score three goals at Old Trafford with ease.

United now find themselves in 16th place, just one point above the relegation zone.

They are also 14 points from the top of the table with just eight matches played, as the season has spiralled incredibly early on.

As a result, Michael Carrick’s time as manager looks all but over, with Gary Neville claiming the club will probably sack him.

Ashley Young comments

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ashley Young claimed that it is inevitable that Carrick will now lose his job.

Reviewing the performance of the players, Young stated, “players have got to stand up and be counted, but then of course you’re going to look at Ineos for what they did over the summer. They haven’t recruited the best and they haven’t got the players in.”

Continuing to analyse the situation at the club, the former defender said, “as players, there’s no togetherness, there are individuals. They were all separated on the pitch and Bournemouth looked like the team that were on fire.”

Defending his former teammate, he claimed, “it’s disappointing to see Michael Carrick like that. I wish there were players who knew and had the love for the club that he’s got. The players might look dejected, but I think Michael knows that the writing is on the wall.”

Young refused to place too much blame on Carrick and asserted that the players are the constant theme.

He explained, “there have been different managers [in recent seasons] but it’s the same players. There have been a few changes in players but they’re just not showing anything. You could tell today that it was like they’d given up – they’re not running for this manager and they’re not wanting to fight.”

Finally, he sympathised with the supporters, stating that they “deserve so much more” and they have been constantly “let down” by the players over the years.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images