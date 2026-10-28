Manchester United Women welcomed Burnley Ladies to the Progress with Unity Stadium in the fourth match of the Players’ Cup.

First half

Welsh youngster Mared Griffiths has been in fine form this season, and she had the club’s first chance when her shot inside the penalty area was blocked.

After 15 minutes, Tyler Toland had a shot from outside the box that Janina Leitzig had to deal with. Scarlett Hill responded for United, but her right-footed effort just missed the top corner of the goal.

Then a huge moment arrived when Ellen Wangerheim scored her first ever goal for the club. Her shot from inside the box into the bottom left corner was enough to open her account.

What a moment for Ellen! 👏❤️‍🔥 📺 Watch NOW on YouTube: https://t.co/mmLRLFN87S https://t.co/o9uBXibeuy — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 28, 2026

On 35 minutes, Simi Awujo burst into life, but her effort on target was dealt with by the Burnley keeper.

On 41 minutes, youngster Jess Simpson almost scored a stunning strike, but her effort thundered off the crossbar.

Second half

On 49 minutes, Wangerheim was inches from doubling her goals for the club, but her effort just missed the post.

Just after the hour mark, Lea Schuller was sent through on goal, but her effort was well stopped by Jackie Burns.

Sixty-one minutes saw a huge cheer from the crowd as Jayde Riviere returned from injury, and Celin Bizet got her first minutes on the pitch after giving birth earlier this year.

On 66 minutes, United had two as Jayde Riviere ran down the wing and played in a perfect ball for Schuller to tap in unmarked.

Jess Anderson cut inside on 74 minutes and curled the ball over the bar.

On 82 minutes, Schuller made some space for herself and curled a fine effort onto the post as she was inches away from her second.

She did not have to wait long, though, as Awujo pulled the ball back and the German made no mistake this time, putting the ball through Burns’ legs.

Anderson almost got on the scoresheet when she cut in, beat her defender, but could only place her effort at the keeper.

The full-time whistle blew, and United Women had made it four wins from four in the Players’ Cup and seven from eight overall.

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D

Feature image Luca Amedeo Bizzarri via Getty Images