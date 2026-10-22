“Always so important”: Eva Olid pinpoints fuel behind her free-flowing Man United Women side

Manchester United’s Eva Olid has made giant strides with her side lately.

The Liverpool match

After a poor start, they have now won six matches in a row.

The latest victory came in a stunning 5-3 win over Liverpool in the Players’ Cup.

Lea Schuller, Mared Griffiths, Monica Jusu Bah and Maya Le Tissier all found the back of the net.

The team now sit top of the league phase after scoring an incredible 20 goals in three matches.

Eva Olid’s comments

Speaking after the match to the club’s media, the Spanish coach was understandably happy with her side’s attacking intent.

Squad depth

The first point Olid addressed was how fortunate she feels to be able to bring in quality players to rotate in a busy football schedule.

She explained, “it’s a difficult week, Charlton, Liverpool and City [to come] on Sunday. We need to use everyone because we need everyone to win matches. Today, some players showed it’s not 11 players. Other players in the team can win matches too.”

The Catalan praised her side’s running and efforts but admitted it was harder for some than others.

She added, “some players are not used to playing 90 minutes. They just run until the end, no? But I understand they are not used to 90 minutes. They worked so hard [but] in the last minutes you could see that they were tired.”

Fans’ support

One feature that has always been present during the Women’s team’s existence is the unwavering support they receive from their fans, both home and away.

Commenting on this, Olid stated, “they’re always so important. They were so supportive at the beginning when things were difficult and, now that we have the momentum, we need them too.”

Captain Maya Le Tissier echoed her thoughts, stating, “I mean, Wednesday night, it’s raining. I think they deserved some goals, so it’s obviously great to score five. They come everywhere with us when we’re at home, away, midweek, rain and sunny, and we’re very grateful. Massive thanks to them for coming out today.”

United will now face the daunting task of taking on WSL champions and fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Man United Women results All comps 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images