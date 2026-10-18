Ella Toone ends WSL drought as Manchester United Women beat Charlton Athletic

Manchester United Women made it three successive Women’s Super League victories with a commanding 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Sunday afternoon.

United unchanged at The Valley

United manager Eva Olid selected the same starting XI that had beaten Liverpool 1-0 before the international break, keeping faith with an attacking unit featuring Jess Park, Toone, Medina and Elisabeth Terland.

Ahead of the contest, it was relayed by The Peoples Person that Olid wanted every member of her squad ready for a demanding sequence of three games.

First half

United took control immediately and broke the deadlock in the sixth minute. Medina’s forward ball was not properly dealt with by Elisha N’Dow, allowing Toone to pounce and send an excellent looping effort in off the underside of the crossbar.

The lead was doubled just four minutes later. Hanna Lundkvist surged forward from right-back and delivered across goal, where Medina arrived to guide a first-time finish into the bottom corner beyond Sophie Whitehouse.

Charlton responded against the run of play in the 13th minute. Jodie Hutton supplied the cutback and Davidson finished past Phallon Tullis-Joyce to give the struggling hosts a route back into the contest.

United did not allow that setback to disrupt their momentum. Hinata Miyazawa had an effort blocked before Zigiotti struck the crossbar as Olid’s team pushed to re-establish their two-goal advantage.

The third goal eventually arrived after 31 minutes. Zigiotti started a slick move, exchanged passes with Park and stabbed the ball beyond Whitehouse to complete an eventful first half for the Swedish midfielder.

Tullis-Joyce was required to make a smart save from Hutton before the interval, but United otherwise looked increasingly comfortable once they had regained their cushion.

Second half

Park drove forward and cut the ball back for Toone, although the midfielder placed her side-footed attempt wide of the post.

Terland was next to threaten, turning her marker well before forcing Whitehouse into a good stop as United searched for a fourth goal.

Olid used her bench with Wednesday’s Subway Players Cup fixture against Liverpool in mind. Simi Awujo replaced Zigiotti in the 69th minute, while Lea Schuller came on for Terland shortly afterwards.

Schuller almost made an immediate impact when she beat Whitehouse after racing through on goal, only for her effort to rebound off the post. Fellow substitute Monica Jusu Bah also went close during stoppage time.

There was no late route back for Charlton, who remain without a point after six league matches. Karen Hills’ side have scored only three times while conceding 18 goals during a difficult start to life back in the top flight.

Momentum building under Olid

The speed and precision of United’s opening spell were particularly encouraging given their occasional difficulty creating clear opportunities earlier in the campaign.

Final Thoughts

The Red Devils have won five consecutive matches in all competitions.

The result moved United up to fifth place with 10 points.

Toone scored her first league goal since December.

Awujo made her 50th appearance for the club.

Charlton Athletic Women Starting XI 1. S Whitehouse (c)

29. A Neville ↓ 75′

5. E N’Dow

23. L Lobato

2. E Mason

6. L Davidson ⚽ 13′

22. E van Egmond 🟨 67′

14. K Flannery ↓ 86′

12. J Hutton 👟 13′

16. C Korhonen ↓ 75′

11. L Fitzgerald Substitutes 21. A Pedersen

24. A Koivunen

8. C Humphrey ↑ 86′

9. L Azzaro ↑ 75′

10. G Kenney ↑ 75′

15. K Lockwood ↑ 67′

17. K Skeels

25. L Waldie

30. L Robe Manchester United Women Starting XI 91. P Tullis-Joyce

5. H Lundkvist 👟 10′

4. M Le Tissier (c)

17. D Janssen

2. A Sandberg

15. J Zigiotti Olme ⚽ 31′ 🟨 67′ ↓ 69′

20. H Miyazawa

8. J Park 👟 31′

7. E Toone ⚽ 6′ ↓ 77′

6. A Medina ⚽ 10′ ↓ 77′

10. E Terland ↓ 70′ Substitutes 25. J Leitzig

13. S Awujo ↑ 69′

16. R Bernal ↑ 77′

19. E Wangerheim

22. S Hill

23. M Jusu Bah ↑ 77′

24. L Schüller ↑ 70′

26. J Simpson

36. M Griffiths

Match Officials

Referee: Amy Fearn

Fourth official: Adam Merchant

Key

⚽ Goal scored

👟 Assist

🟨 Yellow card

↑ Substituted on

↓ Substituted off

Charlton Athletic W v Manchester United W Stat Charlton Athletic W Manchester United W Possession % 24.0% 76.0% xG 0.34 2.23 Shots 3 18 Shots on target 2 5 Shots off target 1 9 Shots blocked 0 4 Shots inside box 3 15 Shots outside box 0 3 Corners 4 3 Passes 241 789 Accurate passes 162 700 Fouls 10 7 Offsides 0 3 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 0 0 Saves 2 1

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images