Home » “You deserve to wear the shirt?”: Wayne Rooney launches furious tirade at hapless Man United players

“You deserve to wear the shirt?”: Wayne Rooney launches furious tirade at hapless Man United players

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has launched a stunning tirade against the players at the club after their recent 0-3 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

Another loss

United fans had a tough time of it last week as they were embarrassed 4-1 by Como in the Champions League and then by Bournemouth just four days later.

Michael Carrick was tipped to lose his job as a result and appeared to leave good bye to the Old Trafford crowd after the match.

Shockingly, after Monday meetings, the board decided Carrick should remain in place for at least the Chelsea match this weekend.

Nonetheless, speaking on the events of the match on Sunday, United’s all-time goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, took no prisoners.

Rooney comments

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast he ranted, “the players haven’t got a leg to stand on. What’s not fair is the performances they’re giving. I looked at the fans, you could see the pain and anger in their faces when them players are walking around the football pitch. You see [Lisandro] Martinez when Rayan ran round him, they’re not getting to the ball, it’s so frustrating.”

Comparing his own performances as a United player to the current bunch he exclaimed, “I could score a goal, had ability or whatever, at least I f****** ran and put myself about as a team. These players are not doing that.”

He continued, “I’d love to go in that dressing room, walk in that dressing room and say, ‘What the f*** are yous all doing? What type of performances do you think this is? Do you think you deserve to wear the shirt?'”

In an incredible tirade he instructed Michael Carrick to “put a f****** firework up their a**** because they’re not doing anything. We’re seeing players who are numb, look like they’ve got no emotion, look like they don’t care, some of them might care, some good lads who are getting dragged down. It’s so frustrating to watch.”

He did admit though that it was not just effort levels but that the club is “a million miles away” from what it was in his playing days.

Rooney added, “it’s at best a mid-table team but if you look at all the mid-table teams, what do they get? They get players working hard, running, tackling and I keep saying it, going back to the basics. These players think they’re better than what they are.”

The former England international then took aim at the player quality and particularly the attack when he said, “you’re deluded if they think the front three are good enough. They wanted Premier League players, they’ve brought lads from Wolves, Brentford, who have done well but for signings to take this Manchester United team to the next level, you’re living in cuckoo land if you think they’re going to achieve that.”

United — last six matches: goals for and against
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L
21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L
18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D
13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L
10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D
20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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