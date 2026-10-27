“Deluded…”: Wayne Rooney delivers brutal verdict on Man United’s front three

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that improper squad reinforcement lies at the root of his former club’s recent struggles. The Red Devils invested over £150 million in the midfield this summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

Unfortunately, Santos and Tielemans have struggled to impress, while Baleba only recently regained full fitness after missing the start of the campaign with an injury. The English giants, meanwhile, are 16th in the Premier League table after eight games, with just one win to their name.

United have won just two of their 12 games in all competitions, losing six, and Michael Carrick is under pressure at present. The English manager was expected to be sacked following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils hierarchy are ready to hand him time.

While Carrick has been blamed for the Red Devils’ recent struggles, Wazza insists that fingers must also be pointed at the people behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Rooney questions United’s summer spending

Speaking on Stick to Football, Rooney slammed the club hierarchy for failing to improve the squad over the summer. He said: “You knew that Luke Shaw weren’t going to play all the games. You knew that Harry Maguire would struggle with Champions League football.”

“Martinez would struggle with Champions League football and play in that, so why on earth do you not go and bring players in? Why don’t you help the players?”

“And then, for instance, you could say to Harry Maguire, we’re going to keep you for the Premier League, and we maybe bring someone in to play Champions League football and balance the squad out. And they’ve done none of that.”

Front three not good enough for United

Rooney went on to insist that the front three of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are not good enough for United. He continued: “They’re deluded if they think the front three that they’ve brought in are good enough; they’re not.”

“They want some players who’ve played in the Premier League. They’re bringing players in from Wolves, from Brentford, who have done well and done well for them clubs.”

“But to take this current group of Manchester United players, for them to sign and to take this team into the next level, into the Champions League, you know, you’re living in Cuckooland if you think they’re going to achieve that. So the squad is absolutely a million miles away from being champions.”

Sesko has made six appearances in all competitions this season, only two of which were starts, and has scored two goals. The Slovenian is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Mbeumo has scored four goals and registered one assist in 12 games, but has hardly been in his element. Elsewhere, Cunha has managed two goals and three assists in 12 games, eight of which were from the start.

Sesko v Mbeumo v Cunha, 2026/27 Season Player Apps Starts Goals Assists 2026/27 B. Mbeumo 12 11 4 1 2026/27 B. Šeško 6 2 2 0 2026/27 Matheus Cunha 12 8 2 2

Final Thoughts

United will have the chance to address their transfer mistakes when the transfer window reopens in January. While several candidates have been mentioned as targets, it is unclear whether Carrick would remain in charge at the turn of the year.

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