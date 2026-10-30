Mason Greenwood makes unusual person request to manager Dirk Kuyt

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is said to have asked interim Fenerbahçe head coach Dirk Kuyt to use him as a number 10, with the Dutchman receptive to the idea.

Greenwood arrived before head coach İsmail Kartal’s October exit

Fenerbahçe signed Greenwood from Marseille for €39 million on 14 July, handing him a four-year contract after Atlético Madrid withdrew their offer for the forward.

Kuyt had returned to the Turkish club in June as assistant coach to Kartal. Fenerbahçe initially retained Kartal when he offered to resign following September’s Champions League draw with Roma, but the parties separated by mutual agreement on 27 October after a 2-1 defeat to Galatasaray.

Kuyt was placed in interim charge the following day, with matches against Göztepe and Liverpool among his immediate assignments. Fenerbahçe have also been linked with former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann as a permanent option, potentially putting them in competition with United.

Kuyt considers a central role with fewer defensive duties

Greenwood conveyed his belief that he can be more effective behind the striker, while Kuyt reportedly “welcomed Greenwood’s request” (via A Spor, citing Sabah).

Greenwood received one opportunity in that position under Kartal before being returned to the right wing. Kuyt is now considering restoring him to the central role rather than keeping him exclusively on the flank.

The proposed tactical change would give the 25-year-old greater freedom in attacking areas and reduce his defensive workload. Kuyt wants Greenwood to focus his energy on finding pockets between opposition defenders and contributing more heavily to Fenerbahçe’s attacking organisation.

The forward has already supplied four goals and two assists across his opening nine Süper Lig appearances of the season.

From United academy graduate to Turkey

Greenwood entered United’s academy at around seven years old after playing for Bradford grassroots side Idle Juniors. He won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award for 2018/19 and made his senior debut at the age of 17 against Paris Saint-Germain on 6 March 2019.

He scored 35 goals in 129 senior appearances for the Red Devils. Greenwood joined Getafe on loan in September 2023, registering 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches during his season in Spain.

United sold him to Marseille for a fee worth up to €31.6 million in July 2024, having previously decided by mutual agreement that he should continue his career away from Old Trafford. He subsequently produced 37 goals and 12 assists in 66 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club.

Given Kuyt’s reported receptiveness, Greenwood is likely to get another opportunity at number 10 against Göztepe, although a return to the right remains an option if the change does not work.

Final Thoughts

Greenwood has asked Kuyt to deploy him behind the striker.

Kuyt is considering granting him more attacking freedom and fewer defensive duties.

The Göztepe fixture could provide the first test of the positional change.

Featured image by Ahmad Mora via Getty Images