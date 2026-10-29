Home » “They’ve tainted everything”: Ander Herrera pulls no punches over Man City’s “irreparable” damage

“They’ve tainted everything”: Ander Herrera pulls no punches over Man City’s “irreparable” damage

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Ander Herrera

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has emphasised that everyone at the club was aware of Manchester City’s cheating. He also called for them to be heavily punished.

Guilty

A month ago, the Premier League confirmed that City had been found guilty of all charges of breaching its financial rules over a nine-year period.

An independent commission found that City boosted their income by a staggering amount of more than £900 million.

The Premier League revealed that City arranged “sham ­contracts” with commercial partners to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs, as well as filing inaccurate accounts to hide the true state of their finances.

City were also found to have engaged in ‘sham’ image rights deals with players and the then-manager Roberto Mancini to artificially inflate their earnings.

United’s cross-town rivals lodged an appeal as they continue to maintain their innocence.

Various punishments have been mooted for City, including heavy points deductions, hefty fines, expulsion from the Premier League, and being stripped of all titles won during the period in question.

Speaking to El Camino de Mario, Herrera lifted the lid on the suspicion that lingered among him and his United teammates over the goings-on at City.

Ander Herrera’s Manchester United record
Player Competition Apps Goals
Ander Herrera Total 189 20
Ander Herrera League 132 12
Ander Herrera FA Cup 21 5
Ander Herrera League Cup 10 1
Ander Herrera Europe 24 2
Ander Herrera Other 2 0
Source: Wikipedia

Herrera’s verdict

The Spaniard said, “Rules must be followed; what was happening wasn’t normal—we were all aware of it.”

“My friends couldn’t get tickets for Old Trafford, yet tickets for the Etihad were being given away for free. I have nothing to say against the players or the manager; they deserve credit for what they’ve accomplished.”

“They’ve tainted everything. The damage is irreparable.”

In terms of sanctions, Herrera remarked, “The penalty needs to be substantial. It must set a precedent.”

The 37-year-old asserted that numerous parties were impacted by City’s cheating in various respects, including the loss of European titles, relegation, and the forfeiture of titles.

Featured image Marcello Endelli via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

1 comment

sidhu48 29/10/2026 - 12:34

Everton were docked 6 points for just one breech. So why should City get anything less? If being fair means City is out for good so be it. That would certainly make every club very very scared to try and pull a stunt like that. Cheating for 9 years in row. That is unpardonable.

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