Man United risk missing out on Julian Nagelsmann as two European clubs complicate pursuit



Manchester United’s interest are at risk of missing out on the services of former Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, following major developments involving RB Leipzig and Fenerbahce.

Nagelsmann interest

Nagelsmann is believed to be of interest to United amidst uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s future.

Carrick is facing a major battle to keep his job as United endure a miserable start to the season. United have now gone eight games without a victory; last weekend’s 3-0 humbling to Bournemouth was the latest episode of their woeful run.

After the match against Bournemouth, it was overwhelmingly anticipated that Carrick would be sacked, and his lap of honour around Old Trafford strongly indicated a farewell.

But after lengthy deliberations, club chiefs opted to retain him. Carrick will be in charge for Saturday’s clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are disinclined to pay the compensation fee to part ways with Carrick, while they also remain uncertain about the suitability of his potential replacements.

Nagelsmann has admirers at United, chiefly director of recruitment Christopher Vivell. It’s understood Vivell is pushing hard for the club to appoint Nagelsmann, while director of football Jason Wilcox is advocating for Eddie Howe.

Nagelsmann would listen to United’s pitch as he eyes a return to football management after he was dismissed by Germany.

But if United want Nagelsmann, they may need to move fast. According to BILD [via SportWitness], Leipzig want Nagelsmann.

The 39-year-old is also of interest to Fenerbahce.

Nagelsmann threat

The report claims that Leipzig have Nagelsmann firmly in their sights if they decide to pull the trigger and sack Martin Demichelis.

Like Carrick, Demichelis is struggling and if he fails to turn the situation around, Leipzig will sanction a change in the dugout. Nagelsmann is Leipzig’s top choice to replace Demichelis. The Bundesliga outfit are aware that Nagelsmann is on the radar of United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet say that Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim wants a foreign coach to come in for Ismail Kartal, who was recently let go.

Yildirim has two options in mind: Vincenzo Montella and Nagelsmann. Fenerbahce will initiate contact soon to gauge availability.

Featured image by Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images