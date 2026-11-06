Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday evening, hoping to claim their first league win since August. The Red Devils had a morale-boosting 3-2 comeback victory over AS Roma in the Champions League, and they will be hoping to continue this positive feeling at the weekend.

United have played Villa 202 times in their history, with the Red Devils coming out on top 108 times. Villa have won 52, and there have been 42 draws between the sides.

Here are three storylines to get the blood racing.

Amazing Old Trafford record

United have an incredible record against the Villans at Old Trafford.

In fact, since 1955, Villa have won just three times at United’s home ground.

These fateful years were 1983, 2009, and 2021. Michael Carrick will hope another year is not added to the collection.

Last season, the Red Devils overcame a Villa fightback to win the match 3-1 in front of their home supporters.

Former player galore

United have plenty of players who have also played for Villa in their history.

In recent years, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both plied their trades in Birmingham, but the Villans currently have three former United players on their books.

Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both regular members of the backline and could both make a starting appearance on Sunday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho is also on the Villa team after his loan from Chelsea, but he has very much struggled for gametime and may not get any minutes on his return to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes record

The Portuguese superstar has failed to flicker this season, as he has been a shadow of his usual self.

Nonetheless, he did score a penalty in the win over Roma, and Reds across the world will hope that has given him some confidence.

Fernandes has a fine record versus Villa, having scored six goals and provided four assists in 12 matches against them.

Hopefully, he can do some more damage on Sunday.

Man United vs Aston Villa Premier League results Date H/A Opponent Score Result 07/11/1992 A Aston Villa 0-1 L 14/03/1993 H Aston Villa 1-1 D 23/08/1993 A Aston Villa 2-1 W 19/12/1993 H Aston Villa 3-1 W 06/11/1994 A Aston Villa 2-1 W 04/02/1995 H Aston Villa 1-0 W 19/08/1995 A Aston Villa 1-3 L 13/01/1996 H Aston Villa 0-0 D 21/09/1996 A Aston Villa 0-0 D 01/01/1997 H Aston Villa 0-0 D 15/12/1997 H Aston Villa 1-0 W 18/02/1998 A Aston Villa 2-0 W 05/12/1998 A Aston Villa 1-1 D 01/05/1999 H Aston Villa 2-1 W 30/10/1999 H Aston Villa 3-0 W Page 1 of 5 12345 Date H/A Opponent Score Result 14/05/2000 A Aston Villa 1-0 W 26/12/2000 A Aston Villa 1-0 W 20/01/2001 H Aston Villa 2-0 W 26/08/2001 A Aston Villa 1-1 D 23/02/2002 H Aston Villa 1-0 W 26/10/2002 H Aston Villa 1-1 D 15/03/2003 A Aston Villa 1-0 W 06/12/2003 H Aston Villa 4-0 W 15/05/2004 A Aston Villa 2-0 W 28/12/2004 A Aston Villa 1-0 W 22/01/2005 H Aston Villa 3-1 W 20/08/2005 H Aston Villa 1-0 W 17/12/2005 A Aston Villa 2-0 W 23/12/2006 A Aston Villa 3-0 W 13/01/2007 H Aston Villa 3-1 W Page 2 of 5 12345 Date H/A Opponent Score Result 20/10/2007 A Aston Villa 4-1 W 29/03/2008 H Aston Villa 4-0 W 22/11/2008 A Aston Villa 0-0 D 05/04/2009 H Aston Villa 3-2 W 12/12/2009 H Aston Villa 0-1 L 10/02/2010 A Aston Villa 1-1 D 13/11/2010 A Aston Villa 2-2 D 01/02/2011 H Aston Villa 3-1 W 03/12/2011 A Aston Villa 1-0 W 15/04/2012 H Aston Villa 4-0 W 10/11/2012 A Aston Villa 3-2 W 22/04/2013 H Aston Villa 3-0 W 15/12/2013 A Aston Villa 3-0 W 29/03/2014 H Aston Villa 4-1 W 20/12/2014 A Aston Villa 1-1 D Page 3 of 5 12345 Date H/A Opponent Score Result 04/04/2015 H Aston Villa 3-1 W 14/08/2015 A Aston Villa 1-0 W 16/04/2016 H Aston Villa 1-0 W 01/12/2019 H Aston Villa 2-2 D 09/07/2020 A Aston Villa 3-0 W 01/01/2021 H Aston Villa 2-1 W 09/05/2021 A Aston Villa 3-1 W 25/09/2021 H Aston Villa 0-1 L 15/01/2022 A Aston Villa 2-2 D 06/11/2022 A Aston Villa 1-3 L 30/04/2023 H Aston Villa 1-0 W 26/12/2023 H Aston Villa 3-2 W 11/02/2024 A Aston Villa 2-1 W 06/10/2024 A Aston Villa 0-0 D 25/05/2025 H Aston Villa 2-0 W Page 4 of 5 12345 Date H/A Opponent Score Result 21/12/2025 A Aston Villa 1-2 L 15/03/2026 H Aston Villa 3-1 W Page 5 of 5 12345 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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