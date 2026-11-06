Every word of Michael Carrick’s Aston Villa pre-match press conference – live updates

Michael Carrick has been speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday at Old Trafford.
On the agenda will be the injury status of several key players, including Harry Maguire, Carlos Baleba, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.
Follow our live updates as the press conference unfolds. No need to refresh the page.
This event has ended.
It wasn't all of a sudden that we scored some goals from nowhere. I thought we played really, really well, and deserved the game. So— and it was nice to end like that. It was nice for the supporters to end like that, and to have that feeling 100% for sure. It was— it was— it was a good night for us, for us all. But, you know, nothing— nothing's done yet. Nothing's achieved yet. And it's— it's one moment, really, in time that we need to use, and we need to use to move forward. But we need— we need more of it, for sure.
Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images