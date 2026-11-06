Every word of Michael Carrick’s Aston Villa pre-match press conference – live updates

Living up to the standards of the past

Reporter: Michael, we were talking about Sir Alex before, and obviously you're a huge part of the success that he had as a manager here. How difficult do you think it is for the modern Manchester United to live up to those standards?





Carrick: There was a lot of winning, a lot of trophies, and a lot of success. It's difficult to bring success. It was difficult then, it's difficult now. It takes a lot to bring that into play, you know. And it just shows you how tough it is to have sustained success, never mind moments of success. So again, we've got to live in the moment. We know what we've got to do, and what we've got to be pointing to, to bring success week to week in games.

And then things fall into place. If we do that enough, then do it often enough, then you'll bring a bigger version of it.

The thing is, though, that that version is so big.

And times have changed, like you said before. So to be sort of judged by those standards, to be held to those standards, even looking at the way, you know, some of your former teammates and friends speak now, who had the same experience as a player, as you did, I mean, how— how impossible is it for everyone here to be able to be held to those standards?

Well, it's not impossible. It's not impossible. Anything's possible.

You've got to build, you know. You've got to build. You've got to be realistic. You've got to put things in perspective as well, you know. And the recent history that we've had, and what we're trying, where we want to get to, it's not going to happen in a blink of an eye. It's not going to happen overnight, you know. Success does take time, and we don't like having to spend time. But it does take some— a period of time to build. We showed a really quick response and proved a lot last season. And, you know, it shows what is possible, but again, sustaining it is— is— is the key. Consistency is the key. There's— there's no other way of doing it. There's no shortcuts to it. And in the end, that's where you get to. But it's definitely possible.