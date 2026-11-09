Manchester United drew 4-4 in an incredible match at Old Trafford that often mirrored a basketball contest with the number of chances created.

The match

Both sides threw caution to the wind and decided that defending was not for them.

Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans both scored before half-time to draw United level after they had unbelievably gone 0-2 down after just four minutes at the start of the game.

Villa came out roaring in the second half and went 4-2 up before goals in added time from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu gave United a share of the points.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portugal international has been far from his stunning best this season but he is still contributing for the Red Devils.

He still has a total of six goals and three assists for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Fernandes grabbed a goal and an assist to help his side claim a share of the spoils.

He tucked away an early penalty after Matheus Cunha was brought down to bring the score to 1-2.

He also provided the corner in the final seconds of the match that allowed Dorgu to head in for the equaliser.

Fernandes had four key passes and completed 84% of his passes on the evening.

He also completed two crosses and had six shots on goal. Three of them were blocked, though, and he only managed to get one on target, but it was saved by Zion Suzuki.

The Portuguese star didn’t manage to complete any dribbles and lost all his duels in the centre of the park.

He will now take on Denmark and Wales in the Nations League before returning to face Liverpool at Anfield on 22nd November.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Aston Villa

Statistic Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.99 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.56 Big chances created 2 Key passes 4 Crosses (accurate) 10 (2) Accurate passes 53/63 (84%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 46/56 (82%) Passes in own half (acc.) 7/7 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 5/8 (63%) Distance covered 11.9 km Top speed 28.3 km/h Number of sprints 7 Running 2.18 km (18.3%) High-speed running 0.93 km (7.8%) Sprinting 0.09 km (0.8%) Total shots 6 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.76 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 3 Offsides 1 Touches 81 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 18 Total carrying distance 195.7 m Carries 24 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 121.3 m Progressive carrying distance 58.8 m Longest progressive carry 29.7 m Defensive contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 3 (0) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 3 Dribbled past 0

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images