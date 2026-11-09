Home » 4 key passes, 1 goal, 1 assist: Bruno Fernandes is architect of Man United’s comeback

4 key passes, 1 goal, 1 assist: Bruno Fernandes is architect of Man United’s comeback

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United drew 4-4 in an incredible match at Old Trafford that often mirrored a basketball contest with the number of chances created.

The match

Both sides threw caution to the wind and decided that defending was not for them.

Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans both scored before half-time to draw United level after they had unbelievably gone 0-2 down after just four minutes at the start of the game.

Villa came out roaring in the second half and went 4-2 up before goals in added time from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu gave United a share of the points.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portugal international has been far from his stunning best this season but he is still contributing for the Red Devils.

He still has a total of six goals and three assists for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Fernandes grabbed a goal and an assist to help his side claim a share of the spoils.

He tucked away an early penalty after Matheus Cunha was brought down to bring the score to 1-2.

He also provided the corner in the final seconds of the match that allowed Dorgu to head in for the equaliser.

Fernandes had four key passes and completed 84% of his passes on the evening.

He also completed two crosses and had six shots on goal. Three of them were blocked, though, and he only managed to get one on target, but it was saved by Zion Suzuki.

The Portuguese star didn’t manage to complete any dribbles and lost all his duels in the centre of the park.

He will now take on Denmark and Wales in the Nations League before returning to face Liverpool at Anfield on 22nd November.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Aston Villa

StatisticValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.99
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.56
Big chances created2
Key passes4
Crosses (accurate)10 (2)
Accurate passes53/63 (84%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)46/56 (82%)
Passes in own half (acc.)7/7 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)5/8 (63%)
Distance covered11.9 km
Top speed28.3 km/h
Number of sprints7
Running2.18 km (18.3%)
High-speed running0.93 km (7.8%)
Sprinting0.09 km (0.8%)
Total shots6
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.76
Shots on target1
Shots blocked3
Offsides1
Touches81
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost18
Total carrying distance195.7 m
Carries24
Progressive carries2
Total progression121.3 m
Progressive carrying distance58.8 m
Longest progressive carry29.7 m
Defensive contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)3 (0)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls3
Dribbled past0

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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