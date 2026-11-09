“Deserve to be there honestly”: Dimitar Berbatov reacts to new shocking Man United reality

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov did not hold back in giving his honest reaction to the club slipping into the relegation zone.

New low

United plunged to a new all-time low on Sunday as they played out a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

For a brief moment before kick-off, United were rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Then things got worse, with an extremely poor start against Aston Villa.

Alysson and Nicolas Jackson both scored inside the opening four minutes to give Aston Villa a commanding advantage. The goals were entirely self-inflicted from United’s point of view, the product of dreadful defensive and goalkeeping errors.

Carrick’s side eventually settled and were handed a comeback platform by Fernandes, who converted a penalty won by Cunha. Youri Tielemans drew United level just before the break as he fired home Noussair Mazraoui’s delivery into the box.

However, United were unable to capitalise on their momentum and were struck back immediately after the interval. A reckless challenge by Diogo Dalot resulted in a penalty for Aston Villa, which John McGinn duly converted, before Leon Goretzka made it 4-2 after Leny Yoro bizarrely headed the ball into his own crossbar.

It seemed United were done for, but Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu came off the bench to score in stoppage time and ensure the spoils were shared. But the landscape is damning for United, who sit in 18th place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United — Premier League table to 9 Nov 2026 Season Team Pos Pld W D L Pts 2026/27 Manchester United 1 10 1 5 4 8

United first had a taste of the relegation zone when Nottingham Forest pulled off a shock 3-1 victory over Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City.

Berbatov covered the match for BEIN and could not hide his frustration with United’s situation.

Berbatov’s reaction

The Bulgarian said about United’s league ranking [via the Manchester Evening News], “I don’t believe it, but the way United are playing, sometimes they deserve to be there, honestly.”

Berbatov put his head in his hands and added, “Tomorrow they still have a game.”

United are next in action on November 22 when they go to Liverpool. Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Carrick indicated that he expects to be in charge for the trip to Anfield.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images