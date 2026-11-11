Man United confronted with bleak commercial reality as relegation nightmare unfolds

Manchester United’s slide into the relegation zone has brought with it a nightmare sponsorship scenario.

Dreadful

To say that United have endured an underwhelming season so far would be a significant understatement.

Sunday’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United in 18th place, a position that is largely new and unfathomable for them. Yet, the performances and results make it clear that this reality is not shocking.

The Red Devils have won just one top-flight game and three across all competitions this term. Their only top-flight win came against Ipswich Town at the end of August.

United boast a meagre eight points from their first 10 games. It is their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, so there is little surprise that it is looking inevitable that Michael Carrick will be sacked.

A meeting is set to take place today between director of football Jason Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Carrick’s future will be decided, as well as potential replacements, if the decision to part ways with him is ratified.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Whoever United bring in must be a manager capable of making an immediate impact, with the club desperate to escape the relegation zone.

Far from being simply a demotion to England’s second tier, relegation would also be financially ruinous for United.

Financial hit

According to The Daily Mail, United would forfeit a substantial portion of the revenue from their sponsorship agreement with Adidas.

The newspaper reports, “Although parachute payments from the Premier League would cushion the fall in the unlikely event that United are relegated, kit sponsors adidas have the option to scrap their record £900million, 10-year deal which was announced in 2023 but only came into effect last year.”

“Under the terms of the contract, the German sportswear giant can cancel it if they give the club one year’s notice.”

“Adidas can also halve their annual payment to £45m if United aren’t playing in the Premier League, and hit the club with a £10m annual penalty if they are not in the Champions League.”

United are next in action on 22 November when they travel away to Liverpool.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images