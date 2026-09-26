Home » Man United’s financial woes deepen after move that makes a mockery of Ratcliffe’s “world’s most profitable club” claim

Man United’s financial woes deepen after move that makes a mockery of Ratcliffe’s “world’s most profitable club” claim

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Glazers Out Ratcliffe Out

Manchester United’s debt has ballooned even further after the latest move by the club, a report has highlighted.

Financial shape

Earlier this week, United released their latest financial results, confirming an annual loss for the seventh successive year. United’s combined losses since 2019 now stand at a staggering £444 million.

United posted a net loss of £43 million for 2025/26, which represents a significant increase on the £33 million for the previous 12 months.

Despite record revenue of £677.6 million, up 1.7% year on year, and a major cost-cutting drive under Sir Jim Ratcliffe that has seen hundreds of staff lose their jobs, United’s losses have continued.

The Red Devils’ wage bill dropped to £301 million, down 3.6% on the previous year, more than £100 million lower than cross-town rivals Manchester City, who were recently found guilty on 114 charges of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Further details regarding United’s financial results are available here.

According to the BBC, more information that was released by the club shows that United borrowed another £90 million since 30 June, piling on further debt.

Concerning move

During the summer transfer window, United secured the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for a combined £153 million.

But records show that United forked out £191.7 million on new players this summer. It’s unclear where the extra sum was spent.

The BBC explain that United have been contacted for comment.

Simon Stone writes, “Confirmation of the additional borrowing of £90 million was included in a more detailed filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, following Wednesday’s release of their 2025-26 accounts to 30 June, and showed their overall debt was still more than £1 billion.”

“United confirmed it made three further drawdowns from its revolving credit limit, on 29 and 31 July and 28 August, totalling £120 million. It then paid back £30 million on 21 September.”

The 20-time English champions’ overall debt has soared to £1.15 billion. This is made up of the historic debt the Glazers lumped on during their controversial leveraged buyout in 2005 (£578 million), the outstanding amount on the club’s revolving credit facility (£200 million) and £375 million in outstanding transfer fees.

It’s said that payments for most of United’s recent transfers “are due within the next five years.”

Certainly, Ratcliffe’s assertion that United are now “the most profitable club in the world” rings hollow in light of these latest developments.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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