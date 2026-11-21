Ipswich Town forward Emersson has opened up on the difference between facing Manchester United and Manchester City this season. The Brazilian was part of the team that lost 5-2 to the Red Devils in the Premier League in August, which remains United’s only win in the league this season.

The Red Devils have since lost three games and drawn five others and are now 18th in the league table after 10 games. INEOS have already replaced Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge as the new manager this week and is preparing to face Liverpool on Sunday, 22 November, in his first game.

Emersson, who arrived at Portman Road this summer, was also part of the team that lost 3-2 to City. The Brazilian has now explained why the Citizens posed a bigger threat to the Tractor Boys than the Red Devils.

City tougher to face than United

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Emersson insisted that facing City was a harrowing experience. He said: “Against Manchester City it was madness… We were just defending. On the few occasions we get the ball, the aim is to try and keep possession. But even keeping possession against them is difficult, as City are very intense. The amount we ran in that match was ridiculous.”

The Brazilian went on to point out that the game against United was relatively easier, even though they ended up losing it by a bigger margin. He continued: “As for the match against Manchester United, we… I don’t know what happened in that game! We were playing really well, drawing at half-time…”

“For me, the score doesn’t reflect how the game went. We were playing really well in the first half and, out of the blue, it all went pear-shaped… These things happen…”

Emersson also suggested that playing Man City was tougher than facing United, concluding: “For me, playing against Manchester United wasn’t nearly as daunting as it was against Manchester City.”

Manchester United and Manchester City’s Premier League performance: Last 10 Seasons Season Manchester United: points Manchester City: points Manchester United: goals for Manchester United: goals against Manchester City: goals for Manchester City: goals against 2025/26 71 78 69 50 77 35 2024/25 42 71 44 54 72 44 2023/24 60 91 57 58 96 34 2022/23 75 89 58 43 94 33 2021/22 58 93 57 57 99 26 2020/21 74 86 73 44 83 32 2019/20 66 81 66 36 102 35 2018/19 66 98 65 54 95 23 2017/18 81 100 68 28 106 27 2016/17 69 78 54 29 80 39

Pochettino has already pledged to end City’s dominance

City have enjoyed a spectacular emergence since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. United have been relatively subdued in that period and are yet to find the ideal heir to the legendary Scottish manager.

Like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before him, Carrick’s reign promised much but ended in a whimper. The Englishman secured third place last season by playing free-flowing, attacking football, but his team’s failure to replicate that form ultimately cost him his job.

Pochettino, who was linked with the Old Trafford job for ages, has been tasked with bringing the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Argentine has already responded to a “Manchester is blue” jibe and fans will now be looking to him to end City’s dominance.

Featured image by Jamie Squire via Getty Images