Home » “Not the first mistake”: Norway boss Ståle Solbakken savages Ratcliffe over Carrick treatment

“Not the first mistake”: Norway boss Ståle Solbakken savages Ratcliffe over Carrick treatment

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick


Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has hit out at Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his woeful handling of Michael Carrick’s dismissal.

Sacked

On Thursday, United released a statement confirming Carrick has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Carrick has been made to pay the price for United’s disastrous form this season.

The Red Devils have managed just one win all season, which came against Ipswich Town in August. Their most recent result, a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, left them languishing in the relegation zone and just two points above the bottom spot.

Manchester united’s 2026/27 premier league record
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D
31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L
25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L
18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D
10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D
20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D
13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L
06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D
30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W
22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

The United hierarchy has been the subject of considerable criticism regarding their handling of Carrick in his final days.

There was sufficient evidence that he would be sacked, yet Carrick still oversaw training sessions at Carrington. United even concluded an agreement with his replacement, Mauricio Pochettino, while Carrick had not been officially informed of his exit.

Peter Schmeichel tore into United for being “disrespectful” to Carrick, a man who did nothing but his utmost to turn things around.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken was asked about the matter and he didn’t sound too pleased with Ratcliffe either.

Ratcliffe slammed

Solbakken was speaking to reporters when it was put to him that Carrick had been let go, having arrived at the training ground earlier in the morning.

He answered, “It says a bit about what kind of club man he is, how strongly he is connected to that club and what loyalty he has.”

Solbakken added about Ratcliffe, “If it is true, then it is probably not the first mistake Ratcliffe and co have made.”

Pochettino is set to be brought in by United to stop the rot and get the season back on track. An agreement has already been struck between United and the Argentine coach’s representatives.

United are also liaising with the USMNT in order to commence the procedure for paying Pochettino’s compensation.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

“No disrespect to the boy”: Jamie Redknapp makes...

Tim Sherwood makes stunning Harry Kane to Man...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to demonstrate sheer lack...

Glazers launch bid to buy Saudi club Al-Ittihad...

Man United fans turn up the heat on...

SPL boss makes damning observation about Man United’s...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.