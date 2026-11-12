“Not the first mistake”: Norway boss Ståle Solbakken savages Ratcliffe over Carrick treatment



Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has hit out at Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his woeful handling of Michael Carrick’s dismissal.

Sacked

On Thursday, United released a statement confirming Carrick has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Carrick has been made to pay the price for United’s disastrous form this season.

The Red Devils have managed just one win all season, which came against Ipswich Town in August. Their most recent result, a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, left them languishing in the relegation zone and just two points above the bottom spot.

Manchester united’s 2026/27 premier league record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

The United hierarchy has been the subject of considerable criticism regarding their handling of Carrick in his final days.

There was sufficient evidence that he would be sacked, yet Carrick still oversaw training sessions at Carrington. United even concluded an agreement with his replacement, Mauricio Pochettino, while Carrick had not been officially informed of his exit.

Peter Schmeichel tore into United for being “disrespectful” to Carrick, a man who did nothing but his utmost to turn things around.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken was asked about the matter and he didn’t sound too pleased with Ratcliffe either.

Ratcliffe slammed

Solbakken was speaking to reporters when it was put to him that Carrick had been let go, having arrived at the training ground earlier in the morning.

He answered, “It says a bit about what kind of club man he is, how strongly he is connected to that club and what loyalty he has.”

Solbakken added about Ratcliffe, “If it is true, then it is probably not the first mistake Ratcliffe and co have made.”

Pochettino is set to be brought in by United to stop the rot and get the season back on track. An agreement has already been struck between United and the Argentine coach’s representatives.

United are also liaising with the USMNT in order to commence the procedure for paying Pochettino’s compensation.

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