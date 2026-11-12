Home » Tim Sherwood makes stunning Harry Kane to Man United claim amid Pochettino arrival

Tim Sherwood makes stunning Harry Kane to Man United claim amid Pochettino arrival

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Mauricio Pochettino

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has sensationally tipped Harry Kane to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United.

Imminent appointment

Pochettino is reportedly set to take charge of United, with United head coach Michael Carrick losing his job as a result of United’s poor start to the new season.

United have endured an extremely poor start to the season and currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League table after 10 games. The Red Devils have managed just 10 points in this period, having won one game against Ipswich Town in August.

Responsibility for the dreadful form has reportedly been placed on Carrick, who will therefore be succeeded by Pochettino.

Manchester United’s record this season
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D
03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W
31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L
25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L
21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L
18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D
13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L
10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D
20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D
16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L
13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L
10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W
06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D
30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W
22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

United have an agreement in place with Pochettino’s representatives and have now reached out to the USMNT to begin the formal process of paying compensation for him and his coaching staff.

Reacting to Pochettino’s imminent United appointment, Kane explained that the 20-time English champions are getting a fantastic manager.

It was under Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur that Kane rose to superstardom, departing the Premier League as its second-highest scorer with 213 goals, trailing only Alan Shearer’s 260.

Sherwood, who also managed Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, told The Overlap that the reigning Ballon d’Or winner could reunite with Pochettino in Manchester.

Sherwood makes Kane and Pochettino claim

The 57-year-old said, “I’ll tell you who we might see back in the Premier League. Harry Kane. And I’ll tell you where we might see him, in a red shirt. If Pochettino goes to Manchester United, there’s more chance of Harry Kane in two years’ time going there.”

When it was put to Sherwood that Kane may be eyeing Shearer’s record, he answered, “When he (Kane) signed that new deal the other day, it must have been one of the happiest days of Alan Shearer’s life.”

“I texted him (Kane) straight away. I said, ‘Mate, Shearer’s delighted with that.’ He said, ‘Still time. There’s still time’ (for Kane to return).”

Kane’s continued pursuit of the record could bode well for United if they were to return for him.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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