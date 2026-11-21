Manchester United Women have unearthed another gem from the Carrington production line. This season has seen quite a few Women starlets prosper under Eva Olid’s guidance.

The Players’ Cup has given the Red Devils the opportunity to field numerous youngsters including Jess Anderson, Lucy Newell, Layla Drury, Jessica Simpson and Emma Watson, who scored last time out versus Everton.

Nonetheless, no young player has taken their chance more than Welsh starlet Mared Griffiths.

She has bagged an incredible seven goals in five matches in the cup, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Griffiths looks destined to succeed and here is why she can emulate Ella Toone and become a home-grown inspiration.

Right coach at the right time

Former manager Marc Skinner was often criticised for his lack of faith in young players.

One of the reasons Olid was appointed was her history of bringing through youth and she has so far lived up to that billing.

Griffiths has seized the opportunity with both hands and will only continue to get chances under Olid as she has clearly won Olid’s trust.

What’s more, Olid favours attacking football where her side is on the front foot looking to score and this suits an attacking-minded player like Griffiths.

Speaking last month on her role under Olid she explained, “I really enjoy the way Eva wants us to play and she likes giving young players opportunities, which suits me. But we all understand that we have to work for those opportunities.”

“She’ll put anyone on the pitch if she knows they’re going to give 100 per cent, and that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Her next target will be getting more valuable minutes in the WSL matches.

Talent

Griffiths’ talent has shone through this season with greater trust and attacking emphasis.

The Welsh woman is “a versatile, goal-oriented attacker—operating across the wing, attacking midfield, and up front—known for directness, sharp acceleration, and composure in front of goal.”

Her composure in front of goal and pace around the box will always make her a threat and give her a chance to succeed as finding regular scorers is a challenge at any level of football.

What’s more, the goals she has scored this season have demonstrated a mixture of pure poaching and also the ability to create her own shots and chances, only adding more strings to her bow as an attacker.

International experience

Griffiths has not only gained first-team experience from United.

She is already an established Welsh international.

The striker has four goals in 12 appearances for her national side, including three so far this calendar year.

This demonstrates that she can handle the pressure of scoring goals for a senior side.

Final thoughts

No player is a guaranteed success and anything can happen in football. Nonetheless, United have unearthed a talent at Carrington who can follow in Ella Toone’s footsteps and be the attacking face of the club for years to come.

Mared Griffiths 26/27 season stats Player Season Appearances Goals M. Griffiths 2026/27 8 7

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images