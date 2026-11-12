Man United will regain their glory days with one change in their transfer approach

Manchester United have struggled to emerge from the vicious managerial cycle since the retirement of legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. It is ironic that the club, where the Scottish manager was in charge for more than 26 years, has appointed seven permanent managers in the 13 years since his retirement.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have all failed to take the Red Devils back to their heyday. Current manager Michael Carrick’s stint appears to be ending in a whimper as well, with the English giants now 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games.

Recent reports suggest that INEOS are already preparing to replace the English manager with Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days. However, as history suggests, changing managers every couple of years may not be the solution to United’s woes.

Michael Carrick managerial stats at United Manager From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick (caretaker) 21/11/2021 02/12/2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Michael Carrick 13/01/2026 present 32 15 8 9 46.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

United are ranked low in running charts

According to the Premier League, only Liverpool have covered less ground than United in the English top flight this season. Michael Carrick’s team have run a total distance of just 1,125.24 kilometres in 10 games, averaging 102.38 kilometres per 90 minutes.

For the record, Fulham (1,194.46 km) have covered the most ground, narrowly ahead of Arsenal (1,193.79 km). Marco Silva’s team have also run the greatest distance per 90 minutes – 110.79 km.

While Liverpool have covered just 1,112.16 kilometres in 10 games, they have registered the most sprints in the Premier League.

United lack runners in the team

None of the United players feature in the list of the top 10 players with the most distance covered in the league. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Groß is leading the charts, covering 119.52 km.

The German also ran a league-high 13.36 km against Manchester City this season. The Red Devils’ only representative among the top 30 is Bryan Mbeumo, who is ranked 29th and has covered 105.9 km, averaging 10.7 km per 90 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes, who has covered 101.3 km in nine games and is averaging 11.3 km per 90 minutes, is 45th on the list. Only Harry Maguire (ranked 84th) and Youri Tielemans (ranked 99th) make it among the top 100 players with the most distance covered in the Premier League this season.

United need to change transfer approach

While running does not always correspond to success, it is non-negotiable for a team struggling to impress for some time. United have not won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and have invested tons of money in the wrong types of players.

The Red Devils’ transfer approach has been streamlined since INEOS’ arrival in February 2024, but their business this summer left a lot to be desired. The English giants are preparing for a pivotal January transfer window, which could make or break their season.

United will also have plans for the summer of 2027, when they are expected to right the wrongs of recent years. A small change in transfer strategy, however, could help the Red Devils turn things around.

United must target players willing to work hard

Instead of pursuing more superstar signings and expecting them to transform the team, United must target players who are willing to do the dirty work. United have enough talent in the team, but perhaps lack hard workers.

United need players who would run their socks off, harry opponents, cover more ground than the opposition and leave everything on the pitch. They also need players who can win second balls, maintain positional discipline, shield the back line and track opposition runners.

Instead of investing in big names, the Red Devils must focus on less glamorous signings, beginning in January. They do not need players who will hog the limelight and make news. They need Park Ji-sungs and Darren Fletchers who will put the team ahead of individual glory.

Pochettino’s arrival could change things

Pochettino has shown a preference for high-intensity football, which is exactly what United need at the moment. The Argentine’s arrival could be a boon for players such as Amad, who have the ingredients to become indispensable for the club.

However, United will also have to back him by signing the right players in the transfer market. The plan must include targeting players who will return the culture of hard work at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ future will depend on their approach in the transfer market. If INEOS could unearth the next Roy Keane, a fiery taskmaster who will inspire everyone to run into the ground, they will have the recipe to regain their glory days.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images