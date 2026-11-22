Manchester United Women made it 14 consecutive games without defeat after a last-gasp winner versus Birmingham City.

First half

Jess Park had an effort that was blocked by the Birmingham defence early in the half and Julia Zigiotti headed over from a cross.

Nonetheless, it was the hosts who took the lead when Lee Geum-Min found the bottom corner after shooting from inside the box.

After 14 minutes, Rebecca McKenna had an effort that was well stopped by Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the centre of the goal.

A few minutes later Dominique Janssen had an effort on goal that was well stopped by the Birmingham keeper.

Just before half-time United almost equalised but Elisabeth Terland‘s strike from inside the box rattled off the crossbar.

On 40 minutes, the busy Jess Park had a shot on goal but it was well blocked by a resolute home defence.

The half-time whistle blew with the Red Devils being frustrated by an inspired Birmingham defence.

Second half

On 47 minutes, Jayde Rivière had an effort on goal but it flew wide of the post.

Just before the hour mark, the hosts almost doubled their lead but Océane Hurtré’s effort went just wide of the post.

On 70 minutes, Hurtré once again caused United problems and Tullis-Joyce had to get down low to stop her effort.

Julia Zigiotti and Hinata Miyazawa both tried their luck but the ball was blocked both times.

Finally, in the 80th minute, Anna Sandberg played the ball in and Terland fired in to give United a lifeline late on in the match.

Ella Toone had an effort blocked shortly after but Tullis-Joyce had to react quickly to deny the hosts grabbing a late winner.

When it looked like Eva Olid’s side had to settle for a draw, Simi Awuho popped up in the 94th minute to head in the winner from another Sandberg cross.

The full-time whistle blew and United maintained fourth place in the league and are still just two points behind London City Lionesses.

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 22/11/2026 FA WSL A Birmingham City W 2-1 W

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