Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Juventus forward Francisco Conceição over the summer, but failed to get a deal over the line.

The Red Devils’ inability to upgrade their attack before the start of the season has come back to hurt the club. United have managed just 14 goals in 11 games in the Premier League this season and are now 19th in the league table.

The attack that earned a lot of praise last season appears disjointed this year, although things have not been helped by Benjamin Sesko’s injury. Nevertheless, new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge last week and has been tasked with cleaning the mess, will be eager to add more firepower to his frontline in January.

It now appears that the Red Devils are ready to rekindle their interest in Conceição.

United remain in Conceição race

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool and United have retained their interest in the Portuguese forward. The report states: “Meanwhile, Chico continues to attract interest from Premier League clubs after Liverpool – who were looking for a replacement for Salah – and Manchester United made initial enquiries last summer, only to look elsewhere.”

“Recently, his agent Jorge Mendes has also put him forward to Newcastle for next June, in a deal that could also allow Juventus to attempt a permanent signing of Nick Woltemade, by offsetting the price demanded by the English club for the German centre-forward.”

A right winger who loves to come inside onto his fiery left foot, Conceição is blessed with trickery and a tremendous turn of pace. The Portuguese is also a hard-working player, and his work ethic makes him a suitable addition to Pochettino’s tactics.

This season, the 23-year-old was briefly sidelined with a shoulder injury, but is now back to full fitness.

Francisco Conceição Stats: 2025/26 Season vs 2026/27 Season Juventus · 2025/26 to 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Season 2026/27 2025/26 Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 9 45 Minutes 525 2917 Starts 7 41 Sub appearances 2 4 Goals 1 6 Non-penalty goals 1 6 Assists 1 5 Goals + assists 2 11 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Minutes per goal 525 486 Avg rating 6.33 7.06 Shots 17 61 Shots on target 8 34 Shot accuracy % 47.1% 55.7% Conversion % 5.9% 9.8% Passes 242 1123 Pass accuracy % 85.9% – Key passes 10 56 Dribbles attempted 25 153 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Dribbles completed 11 79 Dribble success % 44.0% 51.6% Tackles 8 40 Interceptions 1 9 Tackles + interceptions 9 49 Blocks 1 2 Duels 68 371 Duels won 29 181 Duels won % 42.6% 48.8% Dribbled past – – Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Fouls won 9 60 Fouls committed 13 45 Yellow cards 1 5 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – – Penalties conceded – – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Juventus could be tempted to offload Conceição

The report adds that Juventus could be tempted to offload Conceição in 2027, even though he is under contract until 2030. It continues: “Moreover, by 2027 the Portuguese player’s residual value on the books will be less than 20 million, so his sale would yield the Old Lady a substantial capital gain.”

However, the report insisted that the player is keen to continue in Turin and is not looking to leave, concluding: “For the time being, however, Conceição does not want to think about the future; on the contrary, he is hinting at his desire to stay in Turin to try and win some trophies.”

Conceição rose through the ranks at Porto, before spending time with Ajax. However, it was a move to Juventus in the summer of 2024, initially on loan, that helped the player hit a higher gear.

Such was his impact that the Serie A giants signed the Portuguese permanently at the turn of the year. Apart from operating on the right wing, Conceição is also comfortable playing through the middle or on the left flank, and his versatility could also entice United.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United have had their eyes on Conceicao for a while.

✅ Juventus could let him leave to adjust their finances.

⚠️ The Red Devils could be wary after the player’s injury woes this season.

TPP view

We believe that Conceicao could be on United’s wish list for January, but they are likely to monitor his recovery from the shoulder injury before making a move.

Featured image Paulo Bruno via Getty Images