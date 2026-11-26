Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes gave INEOS a timely reminder of his qualities during the 2-2 draw against Sporting at the José Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday 25 November, in the Champions League.

United went behind in the first half to a Luis Suarez penalty, but their mercurial skipper dragged them back. Fernandes converted a penalty in the 48th minute, before scoring his second of the night against his former club two minutes later.

Unfortunately, the visitors had to settle for a draw after Suarez capitalised on a Senne Lammens error to score the equaliser in the 80th minute. The result saw United drop down to 19th in the Champions League table after five games, with two wins and two defeats to their name.

It also highlighted the importance of Fernandes to the team, especially since the player’s contract expires at the end of this season.

Fernandes remains key to United

Fernandes has been indispensable for United ever since arriving from Sporting in January 2020. The 32-year-old has scored 115 goals and registered 111 assists in 343 games across competitions for the Premier League giants to date.

He has also won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award a record five times. However, the player is yet to agree to a new deal, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Fernandes recently revealed that United have offered him a new deal, but there are more pressing matters than his renewal for the club at the moment.

The Red Devils are now 19th in the Premier League table after 11 games, a far cry from their third-placed finish in the league last season. While they battle to climb out of the relegation scrap, Fernandes’ uncertain future continues to add another dimension to their season.

Following the 2-2 draw against Sporting, new manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Sport TV, where he covered several issues, including his mercurial skipper’s future.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2026/27 Season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Minutes 900 414 17 1331 Starts 10 5 0 15 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 4 4 0 8 Non-penalty goals 2 2 0 4 Assists 2 0 0 2 Goals + assists 6 4 0 10 Minutes per goal 225 104 – 166 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions xG (PL) 4.35 – – 4.35 xA (PL) 2.33 – – 2.33 xG + xA (PL) 6.68 – – 6.68 Avg rating 7.13 7.13 6.30 7.08 Shots 25 13 1 39 Shots on target 10 6 0 16 Shot accuracy % 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 41.0% Conversion % 16.0% 30.8% 0.0% 20.5% Passes 566 226 18 810 Accurate passes 456 191 17 664 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Pass accuracy % 80.6% 84.5% 94.4% 82.0% Key passes 28 12 2 42 Dribbles attempted 9 2 0 11 Dribbles completed 4 1 0 5 Dribble success % 44.4% 50.0% – 45.5% Tackles 10 5 0 15 Interceptions 3 2 0 5 Tackles + interceptions 13 7 0 20 Blocks 7 0 0 7 Duels 60 25 0 85 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels won 24 12 0 36 Duels won % 40.0% 48.0% – 42.4% Dribbled past 6 0 0 6 Fouls won 9 5 0 14 Fouls committed 11 2 0 13 Offsides 1 0 0 1 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Penalties scored 2 2 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Pochettino provides update on Fernandes’ future

When asked to rate Fernandes, Pochettino said (via O Jogo): “Bruno is a star, an extraordinary player with a wealth of experience. He’s our captain and we hope he’ll continue to score goals to help us win matches.”

The conversation progressed to the United skipper’s future, and the Argentine was enquired whether he would ask the Portuguese to stay at Old Trafford. Pochettino responded: “There’s been no discussion along those lines.”

“He’s been playing for many years and understands the game well. So, for now, we’re going to focus on winning matches and improving our performance.”

While both Pochettino and Fernandes remain focused on getting the club back on track, fans will be concerned about the speculation surrounding their talisman’s future.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images