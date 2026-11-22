Manchester United skipper and talisman Bruno Fernandes’ contract expires at the end of this season and his future remains up in the air. His situation is certainly among the first things new manager Mauricio Pochettino has to address at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese was outstanding last season, registering a record-setting 21 assists in the Premier League and helping his team finish third in the table. However, the Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League this campaign after 10 games and one of the reasons for their alarming form has been an off-colour Fernandes.

The Portuguese has failed to impress so far, further igniting talk of an exit in 2027. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the 32-year-old has already rejected a second renewal proposal from United, further raising questions about his future at Old Trafford.

Fernandes recently sat down with Sky Sports where he discussed a wide range of topics in details, including his future.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season vs 2026/27 Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 37 14 Minutes 3201 1152 Starts 36 13 Sub appearances 1 1 Goals 9 6 Non-penalty goals 5 3 Assists 22 2 Goals + assists 31 8 Minutes per goal 356 192 xG (PL) 10.79 3.94 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xA (PL) 12.28 2.17 xG + xA (PL) 23.07 6.11 Avg rating 7.64 7.04 Shots 58 32 Shots on target 26 11 Shot accuracy % 44.8% 34.4% Conversion % 15.5% 18.8% Passes 2130 732 Accurate passes 1748 601 Pass accuracy % 82.1% 82.1% Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Key passes 143 37 Dribbles attempted 37 10 Dribbles completed 16 4 Dribble success % 43.2% 40.0% Tackles 58 12 Interceptions 22 4 Tackles + interceptions 80 16 Blocks 6 7 Duels 283 72 Duels won 130 28 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won % 45.9% 38.9% Dribbled past 40 6 Fouls won 36 11 Fouls committed 25 11 Offsides 4 1 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 1 0 Penalties scored 4 3 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties missed 2 0 Clean sheets 7 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Fernandes confirmed United have offered him a new contract

When asked for an update on his contract situation, Fernandes responded: “No, there’s no negotiations ongoing, but I’ve seen people saying that he’s asked for more money, he’s asked for more years. If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United.”

“I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester. Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here. The thing is, I’ve always showed how much I care about the club and how much I want to win at this club. And I always said, in the moment the club thinks it’s time for me to move on, I will move on.”

“I’m not going to be the player that I’ve seen many in this time at Manchester United. They’re going to stay here just by staying, just finish my contract and then we will see. In the moment the club says, ‘Bruno, it’s time to part ways’, I’m going to be the first one walking out the door.”

More pressing matters than renewal

Fernandes confirmed that he has a contract on the table but insists that there are more pressing matters at the moment than his renewal. He continued: “Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. And as you said, there are no negotiations going on.”

“We spoke about the contract at the end of last season, we came in the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club, I just put that to a side because I don’t think it’s the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to win games.”

The Portuguese also reiterated his desire to win the Premier League and the Champions League with United, adding: “My aim will always be to win the Premier League and the Champions League within the club I am.” Fernandes also insisted that securing a top-four finish can never be the Red Devils’ objective, stating: “I will never hide from that, I will never say, no, our position at the moment needs to be to get top four.”

The United skipper went on to acknowledge that fans have been very patient with the team, concluding: “They’ve been far too patient with us.”

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images