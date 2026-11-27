Manchester United’s new boss Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to deal with a number of issues in his first few days at the helm.

Against Liverpool and Sporting CP, United defenders were taken for a ride by quick-thinking attackers, highlighting the need for a defensive leader at the back.

Mauricio Pochettino dealing with striker crisis at Manchester United

Pochettino is also without United’s only natural number nine, Benjamin Sesko, who is not going to be available until at least New Year.

At Anfield, Pochettino used Bryan Mbeumo as his striker, and in the Champions League Joshua Zirkee, a self-proclaimed nine and a half, got an opportunity to lead the line.

One of Pochettino’s USPs is his tendency to place trust in young stars, and the new United head coach is expected to look at the academy to address first-team issues. In that regard, he has given an opportunity to a forgotten INEOS signing.

Enzo Kana-Biyik in Manchester United training

Manchester United signed French striker Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre in the summer of 2025. At the time, the France U20 international was regarded as one of the most exciting young forwards in his country.

The Paris-born talent was sent straight out to another INEOS-owned outfit, Lausanne-Sport, on a season-long loan. The 6ft 2in star made 26 appearances for the Swiss side, registering a goal and an assist before returning to his parent club.

According to The Daily Mail journalist Nathan Salt, Pochettino called up Kana-Biyik to first-team training on Friday morning.

“Enzo Kana-Biyik among the academy players involved in first team training this morning for United,” Salt wrote on X.

Kana-Biyik has been playing for United’s youth teams this season, having scored a goal for the Under-21s in four appearances.

Jack and Tyler Fletcher, Jim Thwaites and Jaydan Kamason were also involved in the training with senior stars.

Given the striker predicament at United, Kana-Biyik may have the best chance of getting first-team minutes in the coming weeks.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images