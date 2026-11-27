Manchester United speedster Amad may have had a goal disallowed in the 2-2 draw against Sporting CP, but he certainly did not look out of place in new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics.

The Argentine manager is working to implement his intense attacking football at Old Trafford, and facets of his game were evident at the Estadio José Alvalade in midweek. According to Opta, the Red Devils registered 12 high turnovers against the Portuguese club, the most they have managed in a single game this season.

Amad was central to the team’s performance, continuously harrying the opposition and keeping them on their toes. This is one of the Ivorian’s trademarks, and he has now opened up about honing his work ethic under a former manager.

Learning from Ruben Amorim

Speaking to United Review, Amad acknowledged that he developed his off-the-ball pressing under former head coach Ruben Amorim. He said: “I mean I tried to develop that part of my game when Ruben Amorim was here.”

“It’s thanks to Ruben that he made me step up on this, on this thing, and, yeah, I’m pretty good at taking the ball off opponents. But I think the most important for me is to help the team in every aspect that they need me.”

“Sometimes, you can have a bad game, sometimes you can have a good game, the most important thing is always to be focused and try to do your best you can.”

Amad enjoyed some of the best football of his career under the Portuguese while operating mostly as a right-sided wing-back, registering 10 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances.

Dealing with the physicality of the Premier League

Amad arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 from Atalanta as one of the most exciting young forwards on the continent and needed time to cope with the physicality of the Premier League. Reflecting on the matter, the Ivorian said: “I think the first thing that I realised when I came here, it was my muscles, that I need to develop my muscles.”

“I need to build my muscle. I know, in the Premier League, that is going to help me a lot when I don’t have the ball or when I have contact with some other guy that’s maybe bigger than me. So, it was in this couple of years, that I was trying to build that part of my body.”

“Yeah, the things that I want to improve now is to score goals and give assists. But that doesn’t affect me because I know I will, one day, and I will try to do that. For me right now, it is how I can help the team to improve more and have good results.”

Amad Stats: 2025/26 vs 2026/27 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 33 9 Minutes 2426 591 Starts 28 7 Sub appearances 5 2 Goals 2 0 Non-penalty goals 2 0 Assists 3 2 Goals + assists 5 2 Minutes per goal 1213 – xG (PL) 5.46 1.09 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xA (PL) 4.74 0.23 xG + xA (PL) 10.20 1.32 Avg rating 6.88 6.62 Shots 42 15 Shots on target 25 6 Shot accuracy % 59.5% 40.0% Conversion % 4.8% 0.0% Passes 946 204 Accurate passes 835 180 Pass accuracy % 88.3% 88.2% Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Key passes 43 7 Dribbles attempted 81 30 Dribbles completed 40 15 Dribble success % 49.4% 50.0% Tackles 38 17 Interceptions 17 3 Tackles + interceptions 55 20 Blocks 4 3 Duels 263 76 Duels won 131 43 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won % 49.8% 56.6% Dribbled past 20 0 Fouls won 39 10 Fouls committed 24 4 Offsides 13 5 Yellow cards 2 0 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 1 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 5 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

Optimistic about the games ahead

United have endured a difficult start to the season, and now sit 19th in the league table after 11 games. However, Pochettino’s arrival could be just the boost they need to get out of dire straits, and the team will be eager to pick up three points when they host Brentford at home on Saturday.

Amad went on to add that the players are determined to turn the season around, concluding: “We are really excited to play as many games that we can and try to win many games. We know, right now, we are not in a good position but we can turn this bad moment to a good moment.”

“We already did that in the past and I know the players, I know the mindset that we have, that they have got right now. I think we are going to change the situation and the situation is going to be much better at the end of the season.”

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images