Manchester United have been in disarray all season.

Striker concerns

Numerous departments of the squad have been problematic, but the striker position has been as bad as anywhere.

Benjamin Sesko scored two goals early in the season, but he has spent most of the last year injured.

This has meant that the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have had to play out of position, and Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee has had little chance to impress.

He has scored two goals recently against Como 1907 and Aston Villa in the league.

With Sesko unlikely to return until January or later, United are thought to be keen to bring in an attacker this upcoming transfer window.

Phil Bardsley view

Former United defender Phil Bardsley told the club’s media that he believes Zirkzee could play an important role for the club over the next few weeks and months under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Carrington youth product explained, “he’s not had the easiest time since he’s been at the club, but I just feel like there might be a chance for Zirkzee to come into the fold, with Cunha being out.”

He added, “I just feel like when he came on the other day [at Anfield], he made a bit of a difference. He held the ball, he tried to take us up the pitch when he could. If he could get a run of games, and get a feel of it, and get his fitness levels up, he could make a real impact to this team.”

Bardsley explained that he might be one of the players to benefit from a new-manager bounce and that there is a prime opportunity to play with Sesko out for the foreseeable future.

Finally, the former Sunderland defender claimed, “he could come in and make the difference. He’s got a lot to add to his game, but I think he’s certainly got the qualities to lead the line.”

Zirkzee will likely have the chance to start tonight against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Joshua Zirkzee Season stats 26/27 Stat All competitions Apps 11 Minutes 237 Starts 0 Sub appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Shots 10 Shots on target 5 Shot accuracy % 50.0% Conversion % 20.0% Passes 90 Accurate passes 62 Pass accuracy % 68.9% Dribble success % 52.9% Yellow cards 1 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat All competitions Red cards 0 Page 2 of 2 12

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