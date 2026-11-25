Manchester United are preparing for a major defensive overhaul in 2027 after their struggles at the back this season. The Red Devils have shipped in 34 goals in 16 games across competitions, the most among the teams in the top five European leagues this campaign.

That includes 23 goals conceded in 11 games, a run that has left them in 19th placein the Premier League table. Only Crystal Palace (27), who are bottom of the league, have let in more goals this season.

The alarming situation needs to be addressed immediately, which is why United have reportedly been linked with several defenders ahead of the winter transfer window. However, the Red Devils also have to address the future of some of their current stars in 2027, including Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez’s future remains unclear

Martinez is already in the final 12 months of his contract with United and is yet to be offered a new deal. The Red Devils, however, have the option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months.

The Argentine has divided opinion among fans and pundits ever since following Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. This season, he has come under scrutiny after publicly criticising Jason Wilcox after the Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Martinez’s performances this season have hardly been up to the mark, further raising questions about his future. The Argentine was particularly culpable in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, where he picked up a red card.

Martinez also played the entire 90 minutes in United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday. It now appears that United have already come to a decision regarding the player’s future.

Lisandro Martínez Stats: 2025/26 Season vs 2026/27 Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 19 12 Minutes 1316 868 Starts 14 10 Sub appearances 5 2 Goals 0 1 Non-penalty goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Goals + assists 0 1 Minutes per goal – 868 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 0.15 0.24 xA (PL) 0.60 0.85 xG + xA (PL) 0.75 1.09 Avg rating 7.13 6.68 Shots 3 7 Shots on target 1 4 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 57.1% Conversion % – 14.3% Passes 1004 594 Accurate passes 901 537 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 89.7% 90.4% Key passes 6 4 Dribbles attempted 18 1 Dribbles completed 15 1 Dribble success % 83.3% 100.0% Tackles 22 9 Interceptions 12 8 Tackles + interceptions 34 17 Blocks 13 6 Duels 80 58 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 52 25 Duels won % 65.0% 43.1% Dribbled past 4 3 Fouls won 3 2 Fouls committed 10 12 Offsides 0 1 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 1 1 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 5 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Martinez’s time at United coming to an end

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs suggested that Martinez has one foot out of Old Trafford already. He said: “I think the Lisandro Martinez direction of travel is a departure, and there is the option to extend by one year.”

“But my gut says that Manchester United, even if they can’t get defenders in the winter, will add further in the summer because they don’t just need one defender; they need a centre-back, they need a left-back, you could say they need a right-back.”

“And in getting these full-backs, they might even get a full-back that’s a centre-back. So you might have centre-back, a wing-back that can play centre-back, and you’ve obviously still got young players like Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro.”

“So this feels to me like Martinez, on form and on age, and even to a degree on wage, although he’s not like top five at Manchester United, the beginning of the end. And even if Man United extend the contract, that might just be a protection so they can still sell him.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United need upgrades at the back.

✅ Martinez has struggled to impress this season.

⚠️ United could take their time before making a decision regarding the Argentine.

TPP view

We believe that Martinez’s future is likely to be under scrutiny in the next few weeks and unless he improves, an exit could be on the cards.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images