Premier League officials are reportedly far from satisfied with the Football Association’s decision to overturn the red card issued to Leny Yoro.

Successful appeal

Earlier this week, the FA released a statement confirming that United had won the appeal to cancel Yoro’s red card against Liverpool.

The Frenchman was sent off inside eight minutes of Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday.

The referee Sam Barrott showed Yoro a direct red card after he appeared to take down Alexander Isak while the Liverpool striker was running through on goal. Yoro crossed his path, although there was an argument that Senne Lammens would have reached the ball.

In his post-match remarks, an angry Mauricio Pochettino spoke bluntly, contending that Yoro did not intentionally take out Isak and highlighting a comparable incident in which Jeremy Jacquet fouled Bryan Mbeumo but escaped scot-free.

United managed to overturn the red card, which means Yoro will be free and available to face Brentford this weekend.

The 21-year-old started against Sporting CP on Wednesday evening and produced a sensational performance alongside Harry Maguire.

Leny Yoro’s 2026/27 record Stat Leny Yoro · Premier League Leny Yoro · UEFA Champions League L. Yoro · League Cup Leny Yoro Apps 8 4 1 13 Minutes 456 344 90 890 Starts 6 4 1 11 Sub appearances 2 0 0 2 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – – xG (PL) 0.18 – – 0.18 xA (PL) 0.28 – – 0.28 xG + xA (PL) 0.46 – – 0.46 Avg rating 6.24 6.55 6.24 6.34 Shots 1 1 0 2 Shots on target 0 0 0 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% 0.0% – 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% – 0.0% Passes 230 195 69 494 Accurate passes 207 179 61 447 Pass accuracy % 90.0% 91.8% 88.4% 90.5% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Leny Yoro · Premier League Leny Yoro · UEFA Champions League L. Yoro · League Cup Leny Yoro Key passes 4 1 0 5 Dribbles attempted 2 2 1 5 Dribbles completed 1 2 1 4 Dribble success % 50.0% 100.0% 100.0% 80.0% Tackles 15 8 3 26 Interceptions 16 9 1 26 Tackles + interceptions 31 17 4 52 Blocks 1 0 0 1 Duels 42 28 9 79 Duels won 20 17 5 42 Duels won % 47.6% 60.7% 55.6% 53.2% Dribbled past 4 0 0 4 Fouls won 2 2 0 4 Fouls committed 5 3 1 9 Offsides 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 0 0 0 0 Red cards 1 1 0 2 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Leny Yoro · Premier League Leny Yoro · UEFA Champions League L. Yoro · League Cup Leny Yoro Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1 Page 3 of 3 123

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League officials are “shocked and furious” after the FA overturned Yoro’s red card.

“Shocked and furious”

Journalist Craig Hope writes, “Daily Mail Sport understands that the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel has returned a 5-0 verdict in support of referee Sam Barrott’s decision to send off Yoro.”

“The panel also backed VAR’s decision not to intervene. Their findings will be released next Wednesday.”

“But an extraordinary row has now erupted, with United celebrating a successful appeal while the Premier League and refereeing body Pro Ref stand by the original decision.”

It’s understood the FA deemed that Yoro did not deny Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity, hence their call to rescind Barrott’s marching orders.

Hope notes that Premier League officials are demanding answers from Howard Webb as to how United won the appeal. Webb insists that it was the right decision to dismiss Yoro.

United currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, having gained just eight points from a possible 33.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images