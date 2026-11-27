Manchester United’s number ten position has come under the spotlight amid question marks over Bruno Fernandes’ future.

It has been reported that United have triggered the option to extend Fernandes’ contract by a further 12 months, but a sale is not ruled out in 2027.

Como’s Nico Paz has emerged as a strong contender to potentially replace Fernandes at Old Trafford, but he is not the only name in INEOS’s thinking.

Manchester United hold “strong interest” in Morgan Gibbs-White

According to Attacking Football, behind-the-scenes work has begun at Manchester United ahead of 2027’s two transfer windows.

It is understood Morgan Gibbs-White’s form at Nottingham Forest has attracted attention from United, with the England international regarded highly internally at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder, who recorded 15 goals and four assists for Forest in the Premier League last term, has started the current season in fine form as well.

It is claimed United have listed Gibbs-White as a target in 2027, with his current deal at the City Ground due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Manchester United admire Fulham attacker Josh King

The report adds that United are also very fond of Fulham’s rising star Josh King.

The 19-year-old star has been one of Fulham’s best players under Álvaro Arbeloa, registering two goals and an assist in 11 league appearances so far.

“Fulham sources maintain that Josh King is happy at Craven Cottage and Fulham are in no rush to sell their coveted young talent who is currently contracted till 2029 with the London side,” the report adds.

Joshua King Fulham · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 11 2 13 Minutes 883 53 936 Starts 11 0 11 Goals 2 0 2 Assists 1 1 2 Avg rating 6.94 6.18 6.90 Shots 18 1 19 Shots on target 11 0 11 Shot accuracy % 61.1% 0.0% 57.9% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Conversion % 11.1% 0.0% 10.5% Passes 348 28 376 Pass accuracy % 85.0% 89.0% 85.3% Key passes 12 1 13 Dribbles attempted 31 4 35 Dribbles completed 10 1 11 Dribble success % 32.3% 25.0% 31.4% Tackles 15 2 17 Interceptions 3 0 3 Blocks 1 1 2 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Duels 95 10 105 Duels won 43 3 46 Duels won % 45.3% 30.0% 43.8% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 16 0 16 Fouls committed 10 0 10 Yellow cards 3 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 28 Nov 2026

Both Gibbs-White and Nico Paz would be better suited to handle the responsibility of replacing Fernandes at United than King, who is still relatively inexperienced and is enjoying only his first encouraging campaign at senior level.

United have also been strongly linked with Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, who might be easier to sign as his current terms are set to expire next year.

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