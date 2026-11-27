Manchester United reportedly wanted to address four positions this year.

United revamped their midfield last summer, but according to The Athletic, they could not bring in a striker, centre-back and left-back, as initially intended.

So far, the biggest regret has seemingly been a failure to sign a central defender, with United’s fragile backline conceding goals under minimal pressure.

Manchester United enter discussions for Calvin Bassey

According to The Athletic, Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey is high on Manchester United’s list ahead of the January transfer window.

It is claimed “talks are taking place” to understand the conditions for a potential transfer in January.

The 26-year-old Nigerian, who captains Fulham, has become an integral part of Álvaro Arbeloa’s side.

The former Ajax man has stood out for his one-on-one defending, progressive ball-carrying, and incredible mobility.

The last trait has been an alien concept for United defenders over the last two years. As such, Bassey’s arrival could prove to be transformative at Old Trafford.

C. Bassey Fulham · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Apps 11 2 13 Minutes 990 118 1108 Starts 11 1 12 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Avg rating 6.85 4.66 6.62 Passes 798 159 957 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 91.0% 88.5% Key passes 0 0 0 Dribbles attempted 12 1 13 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Dribbles completed 7 0 7 Dribble success % 58.3% 0.0% 53.8% Tackles 18 7 25 Interceptions 8 2 10 Blocks 3 0 3 Duels 95 18 113 Duels won 60 13 73 Duels won % 63.2% 72.2% 64.6% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 18 5 23 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Fouls committed 12 2 14 Yellow cards 4 0 4 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 – 0 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 28 Nov 2026

Calvin Bassey’s dwindling contract alerts Manchester United

Bassey has entered the final year of his contract with Fulham.

However, it is understood that the Cottagers are pushing to extend his contract, and they do not intend to sell him in January.

Still, the Red Devils would have a golden opportunity to test Fulham’s resolve mid-season if the London outfit fail to strike an agreement over a renewal in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, it is believed United continue to monitor long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite. His Everton contract reportedly includes “a timed exit clause at a significant fee — it comes into effect in summer and expires on a certain date.”

United are also thought to be admirers of Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Source is one of the best in the industry

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

✅ Contract situation hands an advantage to suitors

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, and their pursuit may accelerate in the coming weeks.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images