Manchester United are facing the prospect of a major rebuild, having made another managerial change.

Since moving to United from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has been the best player under every manager at Old Trafford.

However, whether he would play a similar role under Mauricio Pochettino remains uncertain as Fernandes rejected United’s second contract offer earlier this month.

Bruno Fernandes contract extended

Bruno Fernandes was into the final year of his deal that allowed him to hold talks with foreign clubs from January over a free transfer.

However, Manchester United have now taken a decisive step to ease the tension, at least for some time.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United have activated an option to extend the contract of their captain.

The Red Devils had the option to lengthen Fernandes’ contract by 12 months, and they have reportedly exercised it, effectively tying him down until June 2028.

“In the absence of an agreement, the decision removes some pressure; United avoid the prospect of Fernandes being allowed to negotiate with foreign teams from January 1 about moving next summer as a free agent, and Fernandes gains additional security,” the report adds.

Bruno Fernandes exit next year still on cards

However, it is added that this development does not rule out an exit in 2027. It would just enable INEOS to command a fee for Fernandes.

It is understood the Portuguese maestro remains the subject of interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia, while United have “a list of potential recruits should he go.”

Bruno Fernandes – 2026/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Minutes 900 414 17 1331 Starts 10 5 0 15 Goals 4 4 0 8 Assists 2 0 0 2 Minutes per goal 225 104 – 166 xG (PL) 4.35 – – 4.35 xA (PL) 2.33 – – 2.33 Avg rating 7.14 7.13 6.30 7.08 Shots 25 13 1 39 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Shots on target 10 6 0 16 Shot accuracy % 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 41.0% Conversion % 16.0% 30.8% 0.0% 20.5% Passes 566 226 18 810 Accurate passes 456 191 17 664 Pass accuracy % 80.6% 84.5% 94.4% 82.0% Key passes 28 12 2 42 Dribbles attempted 9 2 0 11 Dribbles completed 4 1 0 5 Dribble success % 44.4% 50.0% – 45.5% Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Tackles 10 5 0 15 Interceptions 3 2 0 5 Blocks 7 0 0 7 Duels 60 25 0 85 Duels won 24 12 0 36 Duels won % 40.0% 48.0% – 42.4% Fouls won 9 5 0 14 Fouls committed 11 2 0 13 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Penalties scored 2 2 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234 Updated 28 Nov 2026

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report from The Athletic claiming Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is among several options United admire.

Paz has emerged as one of Europe’s best creative talents, and it is believed United’s project and enduring appeal are attractive to Paz.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images