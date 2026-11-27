Manchester United are facing the prospect of a major rebuild, having made another managerial change.
Since moving to United from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has been the best player under every manager at Old Trafford.
However, whether he would play a similar role under Mauricio Pochettino remains uncertain as Fernandes rejected United’s second contract offer earlier this month.
Bruno Fernandes contract extended
Bruno Fernandes was into the final year of his deal that allowed him to hold talks with foreign clubs from January over a free transfer.
However, Manchester United have now taken a decisive step to ease the tension, at least for some time.
According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United have activated an option to extend the contract of their captain.
The Red Devils had the option to lengthen Fernandes’ contract by 12 months, and they have reportedly exercised it, effectively tying him down until June 2028.
“In the absence of an agreement, the decision removes some pressure; United avoid the prospect of Fernandes being allowed to negotiate with foreign teams from January 1 about moving next summer as a free agent, and Fernandes gains additional security,” the report adds.
Bruno Fernandes exit next year still on cards
However, it is added that this development does not rule out an exit in 2027. It would just enable INEOS to command a fee for Fernandes.
It is understood the Portuguese maestro remains the subject of interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia, while United have “a list of potential recruits should he go.”
|Stat
|Premier League
|UEFA Champions League
|League Cup
|All competitions
|Apps
|10
|5
|1
|16
|Minutes
|900
|414
|17
|1331
|Starts
|10
|5
|0
|15
|Goals
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Assists
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Minutes per goal
|225
|104
|–
|166
|xG (PL)
|4.35
|–
|–
|4.35
|xA (PL)
|2.33
|–
|–
|2.33
|Avg rating
|7.14
|7.13
|6.30
|7.08
|Shots
|25
|13
|1
|39
|Stat
|Premier League
|UEFA Champions League
|League Cup
|All competitions
|Shots on target
|10
|6
|0
|16
|Shot accuracy %
|40.0%
|46.2%
|0.0%
|41.0%
|Conversion %
|16.0%
|30.8%
|0.0%
|20.5%
|Passes
|566
|226
|18
|810
|Accurate passes
|456
|191
|17
|664
|Pass accuracy %
|80.6%
|84.5%
|94.4%
|82.0%
|Key passes
|28
|12
|2
|42
|Dribbles attempted
|9
|2
|0
|11
|Dribbles completed
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Dribble success %
|44.4%
|50.0%
|–
|45.5%
|Stat
|Premier League
|UEFA Champions League
|League Cup
|All competitions
|Tackles
|10
|5
|0
|15
|Interceptions
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Blocks
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Duels
|60
|25
|0
|85
|Duels won
|24
|12
|0
|36
|Duels won %
|40.0%
|48.0%
|–
|42.4%
|Fouls won
|9
|5
|0
|14
|Fouls committed
|11
|2
|0
|13
|Yellow cards
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Red cards
|0
|0
|0
|0
Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report from The Athletic claiming Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is among several options United admire.
Paz has emerged as one of Europe’s best creative talents, and it is believed United’s project and enduring appeal are attractive to Paz.
Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images