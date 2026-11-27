Reporter: You mentioned you've been here for more than a week now. It's been quite an eventful seven days, eight days. You flew through the night to be here. You didn't get much sleep. Your first day there was a drone overhead here filming you. You've had two very eventful games. You've had goals, red cards, penalties, controversy. You've managed some big clubs and some huge names in your career but even by your standards has it been quite a crazy first eight nine days?





Pochettino: Oh it's happening. I think the problem that we forgot that things happen in the past, no we always leave the present and the future no, but we are always in the future because present is only a moment that always disappears quick. Always happen when this type of situation that is the circumstance always things always like oh always things are happening against us and it's like no.

But it's not true that is a little bit the rhetoric of always this type of thing happen, we're big mistake from the referee against Liverpool, something happens not only it happens now with us, it can happen in the future, happen in the past and the mistake also on Wednesday was the same.



But we need to accept that what we are going to do start to cry? No, being strong, believe, keep going. I think there were too many positive things in the two games . Maybe we didn't win - okay we didn't win, but for sure I think we are building our journey and for sure in the way that now that we are only we can talk from the last seven eight eight days, we found a group of players, a group of staff and everyone that wants to help and wants to be there to help in the team to perform and win games.



That is why I cannot change my vision, I cannot say something that is not true. I cannot change the past because who I am to change the past? Only when I was in Cincinnati or was in Atlanta I said, no we should change that or we should do this or do that, I was outside I needed to shut my mouth and say nothing and start from now.



When I accepted the invitation to come to Manchester United and start to work in this circumstance, shut my mouth and work 12 hours every day and try to recover the feelings, the emotions, and and build our mentality again and really believe in what we are going to do. And this group of players deserves that and and pushing and not misunderstand my words because sometime we are so confusing to work, that means sometimes everyone says 'oh maybe it's a similar to or similar you know means nice and good'. I am not nice, I am not nice, I am, we have to be good, that is a different thing. I am not nice. I am I trying to be good, to be careful because we know we need to push, we need to be strong and we need to build something to improve the atmosphere and relationship and everything.