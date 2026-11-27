1.7K
Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Old Trafford.
Follow our live updates as the press conference unfolds. No need to refresh the page.
This event has ended.
13:22:28
Starting soon
Pochettino is due to start speaking at 1.30pm. Stay tuned!
13:34:51
Impressions after a week
Reporter: You've been in the job for just over a week now. I just wonder, what have your now impressions been? What have you found within this squad? And what do you think, you know, what excites you the most about now going forward? Especially after the positives on Wednesday as well.
Pochettino: Yes. Always I'm going to tell the truth, and that is the most important. And we found a group of players and the whole staff here in the training ground, and of course now we are going to see the all the staff in the on Old Trafford. In desperate to to perform, to improve.
I think we were very welcome, it is impossible to receive more when you arrive in a in a football club.
It's true that the situation is a situation that is the reality that show in in different aspect. But I think our job is is to really believe, is to really build the confidence, build the belief, build the trust, and then all the different aspects. Try to translate to the player in a very short time, being very clinical in the way that we want to play, apply the the concepts that we want to translate to the to the field. I think if you ask me all is is positive, um, from one week, no, that we are working or eight days, no, that yes, eight day that we are here and and we are in in charge. That is why is about only time to progress.
13:38:12
Is it easy for the players to snap out of disaster mode?
Reporter: I know you can only deal with you being here, but what about the players? Do you think it's easy for the players to forget about what happened before you came? Wednesday was another example of the team playing well but not winning, and there's been a lot of that this season. Is it easy for them to forget everything that's gone before?
Pochettino: No, it's OK. I think it's easy for us that we arrive one week ago. It's easy to arrive here with full energy, and being positive, and and try to build that belief that we need, no, but of course for the players it's so tough because we cannot get away from all that noise that is around of this football club. But it's not only in this football club. It's in every single club that is not performing well.
They don't maybe not performing, maybe not to get the result that maybe everyone expects. That is that is why it's so tough for the players. What we need to understand is the players need to play. Are going to play tomorrow and the next one and the next one and the next one. And it's important the man management, individual and collective, is so important in the way that you know we need to recover our confidence, our trust, our belief - I think we were in different situation like this in different clubs and I think we we are trying to help in every single aspect to be in and to provide the players the possibility to perform, thinking in only perform and that performance bring us really close to win the games.
13:39:42
Fernandes illness
Reporter: What's the situation with Bruno Fernandes? Is he going to be available for tomorrow? We hear he's—
Pochettino: Yes. We don't know. He's affected from a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem. And today he cannot be part of the training session. We'll see. We are going to assist during the day and tomorrow how is how wake up and see. We are not going to take any risks, because when this type of situation happens always you don't feel in your planning to, and yes we are going to pay attention, but still we didn't design nothing.
13:42:15
Injury update
Reporter: What's the situation with Marcus Rashford and Carlos Baleba? I'm not sure we've had an update for a while on when they'll be available.
Pochettino: Yes. Baleba was when the moment was Roma, no, injured. The medical staff say they were talking about 10-12 weeks, so no it was like that.
And then Marcus today I think he's been in individual sessions on the field, I think he start to feel much better. We'll see day by day to working with with the feeling that he's going to provide us after the every single training session, increasing the progression of the recovery.
And then Marcus today I think he's been in individual sessions on the field, I think he start to feel much better. We'll see day by day to working with with the feeling that he's going to provide us after the every single training session, increasing the progression of the recovery.
13:43:25
Looking forward to working with Rashford?
Reporter: I know Marcus isn't available at the moment but is he someone you're looking forward to working with when he comes back to football?
Pochettino: Yes, I'm looking forward to work with all the players that are injured. Hope that they can recover as soon as possible. I think to have the full squad fit and available to be selected, that is the most important thing for every single coaching staff, no?
13:46:23
More tired than Brentford?
Reporter: You mentioned in Portugal that you played at a Sporting team who were fresh. Obviously Brentford haven't played this week. You've had to go to to Portugal. You've also said that you're asking the players to maybe train a little bit longer to to build them up to and and have them deal with your methods. Is keeping the the players fresh at the moment with so many games, is that quite difficult?
Pochettino: Yes. I think. When we arrive we knew not that this that is going to happen. And of course to implement our method is little by little. It's not to implement everything. That is why be careful, we what we don't want is to add more pressure. The the player are under pressure. We are under pressure. The organization is under pressure. The fans are are under pressure. I think.
All are a little bit under pressure or under pressure. And I think one thing that we need to understand - the players need to perform. And the players need to feel the trust of the people that is in charge. And I think we are desperate to have for sure we are going to have the support of the players, and we cannot complain but we can see the reality but we cannot change. We need to be ready to compete tomorrow and I think we are ready, and I think we have energy enough. We have different players that maybe didn't play, but they maybe need to play and need to perform and I think that is in in the way that we need to act and to use all our experience and our quality and capacity into design the best strategy tomorrow to to be sure that we can win. That is that is the most important thing.
13:54:58
Reporter: You mentioned you've been here for more than a week now. It's been quite an eventful seven days, eight days. You flew through the night to be here. You didn't get much sleep. Your first day there was a drone overhead here filming you. You've had two very eventful games. You've had goals, red cards, penalties, controversy. You've managed some big clubs and some huge names in your career but even by your standards has it been quite a crazy first eight nine days?
Pochettino: Oh it's happening. I think the problem that we forgot that things happen in the past, no we always leave the present and the future no, but we are always in the future because present is only a moment that always disappears quick. Always happen when this type of situation that is the circumstance always things always like oh always things are happening against us and it's like no.
But it's not true that is a little bit the rhetoric of always this type of thing happen, we're big mistake from the referee against Liverpool, something happens not only it happens now with us, it can happen in the future, happen in the past and the mistake also on Wednesday was the same.
But we need to accept that what we are going to do start to cry? No, being strong, believe, keep going. I think there were too many positive things in the two games . Maybe we didn't win - okay we didn't win, but for sure I think we are building our journey and for sure in the way that now that we are only we can talk from the last seven eight eight days, we found a group of players, a group of staff and everyone that wants to help and wants to be there to help in the team to perform and win games.
That is why I cannot change my vision, I cannot say something that is not true. I cannot change the past because who I am to change the past? Only when I was in Cincinnati or was in Atlanta I said, no we should change that or we should do this or do that, I was outside I needed to shut my mouth and say nothing and start from now.
When I accepted the invitation to come to Manchester United and start to work in this circumstance, shut my mouth and work 12 hours every day and try to recover the feelings, the emotions, and and build our mentality again and really believe in what we are going to do. And this group of players deserves that and and pushing and not misunderstand my words because sometime we are so confusing to work, that means sometimes everyone says 'oh maybe it's a similar to or similar you know means nice and good'. I am not nice, I am not nice, I am, we have to be good, that is a different thing. I am not nice. I am I trying to be good, to be careful because we know we need to push, we need to be strong and we need to build something to improve the atmosphere and relationship and everything.
But we need to accept that what we are going to do start to cry? No, being strong, believe, keep going. I think there were too many positive things in the two games . Maybe we didn't win - okay we didn't win, but for sure I think we are building our journey and for sure in the way that now that we are only we can talk from the last seven eight eight days, we found a group of players, a group of staff and everyone that wants to help and wants to be there to help in the team to perform and win games.
That is why I cannot change my vision, I cannot say something that is not true. I cannot change the past because who I am to change the past? Only when I was in Cincinnati or was in Atlanta I said, no we should change that or we should do this or do that, I was outside I needed to shut my mouth and say nothing and start from now.
When I accepted the invitation to come to Manchester United and start to work in this circumstance, shut my mouth and work 12 hours every day and try to recover the feelings, the emotions, and and build our mentality again and really believe in what we are going to do. And this group of players deserves that and and pushing and not misunderstand my words because sometime we are so confusing to work, that means sometimes everyone says 'oh maybe it's a similar to or similar you know means nice and good'. I am not nice, I am not nice, I am, we have to be good, that is a different thing. I am not nice. I am I trying to be good, to be careful because we know we need to push, we need to be strong and we need to build something to improve the atmosphere and relationship and everything.
13:56:45
No more Mr Nice Guy
Reporter: How important is that, Mauricio? You not being nice, kind of taking a step back? How important is that to your kind of management strategy and as it works for you in the past?
Pochettino: I don't know. Maybe a lot of expertise that have you know different things. We have our experience and we are going to try to give everything to put in track again that that team that club that players. And we really believe we are we really believe that we can do. It's only matter of time.
14:00:01
Has he spoken to Sir Alex?
Reporter: Given your history with Sir Alex Ferguson, have you spoken to him since you were appointed?
Pochettino: No, I didn't have the opportunity. I sent all my admiration and love to him and I promise I will send the text.
Look it's not to say nothing, you ask me is 12, 13, 14 hours spending here in in the training ground and I didn't have time I need to talk with a lot of good friends that I have in Manchester, but I'm in that situation to say sorry, because I cannot answer messages I cannot send messages, we are so fully focus in trying to provide everything to start to improve our performance and being close to winning.
14:05:04
Motivation
Reporter: Your history as a manager shows a coach that values to access the human side of the players, the psychological relationship with the group of players. In a moment that you have a lot of games, a lot of traveling and not a lot of time on the pitch, do you think that words are at the moment as important as tactics?
Pochettino: All the the winning teams, the world champion teams, all if you ask the players they talk about what about tactics about strategy a game plan, they talk about family, we are a family, we find the way to fight for each other, we have an amazing relationship ,we really enjoy being together, we really enjoy with the staff, with all the people that work in the environment. That is true or not true or I am lying of course that is really important it's both sides to have very good balance, to find the balance in between both things and that of course is important what one with another is difficult to win.
You need to build, in the build up is both no tactical physicality, commitment, everything, but at the same time that relationship needs to be, the standard needs to be high in every single aspect of the game. We have an amazing training ground that that is not only to come here and to enjoy about the facilities. We need to that facilities that is a centre of performance and we need to use that centre in to perform and to be better and better and better.
You need to build, in the build up is both no tactical physicality, commitment, everything, but at the same time that relationship needs to be, the standard needs to be high in every single aspect of the game. We have an amazing training ground that that is not only to come here and to enjoy about the facilities. We need to that facilities that is a centre of performance and we need to use that centre in to perform and to be better and better and better.
Of course in a better environment when the energy is better you can improve quickly. The problem is is the energy is not the right energy, it's difficult to improve in this type of situation because the players need to feel the game we play through emotion and the connection with the fans is through emotion the connection me and you is through emotion and come on it's holistic. Football is holistic and everything matters. It's not one point or another and we are working on it.
14:11:41
Signs of improvement
Reporter: Mauricio, it was quite noticeable against Sporting that the team seemed to win the ball higher up the pitch, the organization, the structure seemed to be better, it seemed to be a bit more aggressive on the ball. Is that something you absolutely want to see from your team going forward and are you pleased at how quickly they seem to have got that messaging through in that case?
Pochettino: Yes yes exactly, I think in only few training sessions working in the intensity in the organization of course that we cannot be perfect in three days, that we cannot be perfect in two weeks or in three weeks. But yes, we are thinking in long term. Today we need to win but it is also thinking at the same time that we are thinking to win games and to prepare the game for tomorrow is working in that build up that the progression that we need, we want to again to be the club that is going to fight for big things and I think that we are we are working on it and and I think the important thing is the players are very open into buy into that idea to play in that way.
And we need to improve of course, like all styles of football, you need time to settle all the principles and there is no doubt in my mind that they can do that, they can do.
And we need to improve of course, like all styles of football, you need time to settle all the principles and there is no doubt in my mind that they can do that, they can do.
Of course today we need to understand one thing, it's not that we need to be good with the players and to try to force them to do things and to put in a not comfortable zone. It is if we allow them to be in a comfortable zone, it's like us if you have everything it's difficult to go there and to not go out in the rain or in the cold, that is our responsibility from the day one is to push them to be better every day and every day we need to improve in all aspects.
It's not only on the field, off the field will make us a much better team, much better being together and I think that is an important point that we in every single meeting that we were talking about how to improve, that care about what we are doing and how important is to build this energy and relationship outside of the field too no?
It's not only on the field, off the field will make us a much better team, much better being together and I think that is an important point that we in every single meeting that we were talking about how to improve, that care about what we are doing and how important is to build this energy and relationship outside of the field too no?
14:16:39
Leadership group
Reporter: You've spoken a lot about the dynamics in the group and it's clearly really important to you. Who are the leaders who are are helping foster that to you what have you noticed from from them?
Pochettino: At the moment we are, I am, is we need to be careful also the demands to the players. What we need now to do is to let you know the situation and give the players the most freedom, time to care about them and care about the team and they need to be focusing to improve.
It's not to add okay someone need to lead that, someone needs to manage that, sometime needs to decide if we travel or not travel. Sometimes we need to decide at what time, sometime we need to no focus in my shot that is the most important player need to be focus in the shot in to be good, be available if we decide to play with them and then when you have everything and you have you are in in in your peak after to help the team but who need to lead is if you say to me the coaching staff, the the organization, the club is is not the responsibility of the players we cannot put the responsibility of the players to lead the the organization and the club and Manchester United football club that is be careful with that.
It's not to add okay someone need to lead that, someone needs to manage that, sometime needs to decide if we travel or not travel. Sometimes we need to decide at what time, sometime we need to no focus in my shot that is the most important player need to be focus in the shot in to be good, be available if we decide to play with them and then when you have everything and you have you are in in in your peak after to help the team but who need to lead is if you say to me the coaching staff, the the organization, the club is is not the responsibility of the players we cannot put the responsibility of the players to lead the the organization and the club and Manchester United football club that is be careful with that.
14:22:07
Asking the board for support
Reporter: What was he saying, you're full focus on the team and helping get everyone out of the team and you need you're the leadership focal point, are you able still to speak to the people above you about what else you might need and I'm not talking about transfers here, but like anything else you need to help the team to improve from above?
Pochettino: In the future of course, but now is we are fully focusing in to try to translate all our ideas to the squad, the team and then but in the same in the same way of course I think it's not common sense you know that the the head coach is not involved in in situations that affect the the build up of the of the squad. For me that is a benefit for the football club no for Manchester United, because if I am not involved since that you are a head coach and you coach the players that you don't know or maybe you don't want or maybe you don't want we were not agree I think that is not for me and I think I respect all the way to work but I think what we were working when I write the moment of course being involved and be part of the decisions of course and and I'm not going to you know I'm going to take my responsibility because I think it's it's important to take the responsibility and and everyone is going to know that I'm going to be involved if that is what we were talking in the last few days you know that you'll be involved in big decisions now I trust in the in the people that I was talking and but it's true now that it's difficult because I think like we were talking is 12, 13 hours is trying how we can improve and and be right in every single decision because we need to know in we need exactly to know the player in which level they are physicality mental you know emotional you know levels is is being a coaching staff.
It's not only to pick 11 players, it's to assess and to analyze all the working behind that how after you build this starting 11 and then playing a lot of game.
Looking at the fixtures how it's going to be busy with plenty some players injured players that came from injured you know and it's a lot of things to do assess with the performance area with the medical staff with the with the coaching staff is it's not only to pick 11 the the responsibility is massive from the coaching staff.
Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images