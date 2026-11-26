

Joshua Zirkzee earned a rare start for Manchester United when they took on Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Dutchman impressed but could not find the back of the net and was eventually replaced in the 64th minute as the Red Devils had to settle for a point due to terrible refereeing and glaring mistakes from Senne Lammens.

The former Bologna ace has accrued 295 minutes across all competitions this season and has two goals to his name. However, none of the previous United managers ever fully trusted the Netherlands international.

Joshua Zirkzee 26/27 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Apps 12 Minutes 301 Starts 1 Sub appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 151 xG (PL) 0.61 xA (PL) 0.11 Avg rating 6.63 Shots 12 Shots on target 5 Shot accuracy % 41.7% Conversion % 16.7% Passes 110 Accurate passes 76 Pass accuracy % 69.1% Key passes 5 Dribbles attempted 20 Dribbles completed 10 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Dribble success % 50.0% Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Tackles + interceptions 1 Blocks 3 Duels 45 Duels won 16 Duels won % 35.6% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 2 Fouls committed 6 Offsides 1 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Which is why the 25-year-old remains keen to leave in search of regular minutes in January. Multiple Serie A clubs are reportedly monitoring the situation with interest.

Everton back in for Joshua Zirkzee

They are not the only ones eyeing the forward, with Everton also reportedly open to returning for his services once the transfer window reopens.

The Toffees had launched a stunning deadline-day move for Joshua Zirkzee, but United rejected the approach as they could not bring in an alternative of their own.

Sky Sports have reported that David Moyes is eyeing back-up for Thierno Barry and the United No. 11 is on the list.

“But Everton are approaching the next window looking to do two particular pieces of business, primarily a recognised striker to compete with Thierno Barry.

Pochettino will have the final say

“A renewed attempt for either Richarlison, Zirkzee or Balogun has not been ruled out.”

Mauricio Pochettino will have the final say, and judging from his utilisation of the former Bayern Munich starlet, the Argentine likes his link-up abilities.

But with Benjamin Sesko injured, and Bryan Mbeumo misfiring, the Red Devils need an all-out finisher and INEOS are expected to bring in one in January.

In that case, given the meagre budget and the need to strengthen in defence, Joshua Zirkzee could be let go. Time will tell whether he can change the club’s mind.

Feature image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images