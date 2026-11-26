

Manchester United desperately need reinforcements at full-back, after INEOS chose to ignore the position in the summer.

A left-back is of utmost importance given Luke Shaw‘s injury struggles. Former head coach Michael Carrick tried Diogo Dalot there, but the Portugal international also struggled to fill the gap.

Mauricio Pochettino loves to play with aggressive full-backs, and given INEOS’ meagre transfer budget, the Argentine could look at a creative solution instead of signing a specialist.

Malo Gusto of Chelsea is a player the ex-USMNT boss knows well, having managed him during his time at Stamford Bridge. He can play on either flank, something the former Tottenham Hotspur boss could do with.

Malo Gusto could leave Chelsea in January

In fact, the Frenchman enjoyed his most productive stint in blue under Pochettino back in the 2023/24 season, where he registered nine assists.

M. Gusto Chelsea · 2026/27 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Minutes 324 180 504 Starts 3 3 6 Sub appearances 5 0 5 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 1 Shots 2 1 3 Shots on target 1 0 1 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 0.0% 33.3% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 148 118 266 Pass accuracy % 82.0% 79.0% 80.7% Key passes 3 2 5 Dribbles attempted 2 1 3 Dribbles completed 1 1 2 Dribble success % 50.0% 100.0% 66.7% Tackles 6 3 9 Interceptions 6 3 9 Blocks 0 0 0 Duels 22 16 38 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Duels won 13 10 23 Duels won % 59.1% 62.5% 60.5% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 2 1 3 Fouls committed 1 2 3 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is not as big a fan, with the 23-year-old earning a mere three Premier League starts this season.

According to The Daily Briefing, the France international has a “verbal agreement” with Chelsea to leave if the right offer arrives, following talks with Alonso.

United are among his suitors, but the 20-time English league champions are only looking at an initial loan. Chelsea, on the other hand, would prefer a permanent sale.

Malo Gusto on loan?

“One name we can confirm, however, is Manchester United. There is an appetite to strengthen the defence this January, with Mauricio Pochettino a known admirer of Gusto after working with him at Stamford Bridge.

“However, money is tight for the Red Devils right now, so it is my understanding that they would only explore a move for Gusto if he were made available for loan. Chelsea, meanwhile, would prefer a permanent sale.”

INEOS also want to bring in a striker, while Pochettino is also eyeing reinforcements at centre-back.

A busy January window awaits fans as the new boss looks to take United out of the relegation zone and into the top half of the league table.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images