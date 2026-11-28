Manchester United once again lacked the spark to make any difference against Brentford, who played them out of the park to secure a 4-0 win.

United’s defence will certainly attract a lot of backlash, and deservedly so, for another spineless display. However, the Red Devils also lacked decisiveness in the final third, and a better performance from their attackers would certainly have eased pressure on the feeble defence.

As such, reinforcing the attack in 2027 may be as crucial as bringing in new defenders.

Manchester United make contact for Nico Paz

In recent days, Nico Paz has emerged as a strong contender to possibly replace Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Fernandes has yet to agree to a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, and a recent report from The Athletic claimed that United’s project and enduring appeal are attractive to Paz.

Now, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, United have already initiated contact for the Como sensation.

Speaking to David Sánchez on Despierta San Francisco (via Sport Witness), Moretto explained: “I can confirm that Premier League clubs have asked his representatives about the situation. Especially Manchester United.”

“Pochettino shares an agent with Nico Paz. And yes, it’s true that they enquired about him.”

Given United’s recent performances, the Red Devils are no longer in a position to attract Europe’s biggest stars, but Pochettino’s connection may hand them an advantage.

The 22-year-old has an incredible three goals and five assists to his name in just five Champions League games this term. The 6ft 1in sensation scored a brace against United earlier this season.

N. Paz Como · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 11 5 16 Minutes 857 408 1265 Goals 3 3 6 Assists 3 5 8 Updated 28 Nov 2026

Real Madrid’s stance on Nico Paz

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could also have a say in the Argentina international’s next destination. Los Blancos, who sold him to Como in 2024, have an €80m buyback clause valid until next summer.

“First, we have to wait a little because no decision has been made yet by either Real Madrid or the player. The truth is that, for the moment, there is no place for Nico at this Real Madrid,” Moretto said.

The journalist added that Paz will wait before making any decision and there could be more clarity about his intentions towards the end of the campaign.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Interest in the player backed up by reliable outlets

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Paz is genuine, and an approach to understand his intentions is a realistic development.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images